Monday night's American legion baseball game in Bennington between Lakes Region and Bennington Post 13 was rained out and rescheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Another game scheduled for Monday between Brattleboro Post 5 and Bellows Falls Post 37 was also a casualty of the weather. That game will now be played in Brattleboro on Wednesday but Bellows Falls will be the home team.
This is the final week of regular season play with the eight-team, double-elimination state tournament beginning Saturday at Colchester's Saddlemire Field. The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Southern Division's No. 3 seed clashing with the No. 2 seed from the North. That will be the first of four games that day at Saddlemire.
The tournament continues through Wednesday.
THE STANDINGS
Southern Division - Lakes Region 19-4, Rutland 17-5, Brattleboro 16-6, Bennington 10-11, White River Junction 10-12, Bellows Falls 3-19, Randolph 2-20.
Northern Division - Colchester 22-2, SD Ireland 14-8, Post 91 14-8, South Burlington 12-10, Franklin County 12-10, Montpelier 9-14, OEC Kings 7-13, Addison County 8-16, Barre 3-20.
