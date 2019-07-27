Legion Tourney Schedule
Saturday, July 27
Colchester High School
Game 1: No. 3 Brattleboro Post 5 7, No. 3 Post 91 0
Game 2: No. 1 Colchester Cannons 7, No. 4 White River Junction Post 84 6 (9 innings)
Game 3: No. 3 S.D. Ireland 10, No. 2 Rutland Post 31 2
Game 4: SUSPENDED: No. 4 South Burlington 7, No. 1 Lakes Region 6, Lakes Region coming to bat in home fifth. TO BE COMPLETED AT 10 A.M. SUNDAY AT ESSEX.
Sunday, July 28
Game 5: No. 3 Post 91 vs. Loser of Game 4, 10:30 a.m. Essex High School
Game 6: No. 4 White River Junction Post 84 vs. No. 2 Rutland Post 31, 10:30 a.m. Colchester High School
Game 7: Brattleboro Post 5 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1:30 p.m. Colchester High School
Game 8: No. 1 Colchester Cannons vs. No. 3 S.D. Ireland, 4:30 p.m. Colchester High School
Monday, July 28
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 10 a.m. Colchester High School Game
10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1 p.m. Colchester High School
**Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 4 p.m.** Colchester High School
Tuesday, July 29
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 1 p.m. Colchester High School
Game 13: Winner of Game 12 vs. Loser of Game 11, 4 p.m. Colchester High School
Wednesday, July 30, Championship Round
Game 14: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 11, 1 p.m.
Game 15: Will be needed if Winner of Game 11 loses Game 14, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
