NORTH CLARENDON — Kaydyn L'Esperance had never scored four goals in a game before, Heck, the senior had never scored three. She erupted for four of them but what made the night even better for L'Esperance was that her Poultney teammates broke through for their first win of the season on Wednesday evening, 8-2 over Mill River.
But the Minutemen made Poultney play uphill in the early going. Mill River had leads of 1-0 and 2-1.
A turning point was when Poultney had an own goal with only 9 seconds remaining in the first half that enabled the Blue Devils to take a 3-2 lead into halftime.
"That was a big swing of momentum," Poultney coach Hannah Latulippe said.
How does a team regroup and score seven straight goals to erase a 2-1 deficit?
"It's just the drive," L'Esperance said. "You have to be a better person and work with your teammates."
L'Esperance said that own goal just before halftime helped to alleviate the oppressive conditions.
"It definitely helped, especially with the heat," L'Esperance said.
The game was moved back from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. due to the heat and humidity.
A Mill River team with a roster numbering nine eighth graders among the 16 players might have gotten pushed around a bit by the more experienced and bigger Blue Devils, but in the early going the Minutemen gave their fans a glimpse of the future — and it is an exciting one.
Eighth graders got both goals for Mill River, Bella St. Pierre netting the first and Jada Hughes the second with freshman Grace St. Pierre assisting. Sophomore Chloe Kennedy earned the assist on St. Pierre's score.
While Mill River coach Shawn Bendig knows that the future is bright for the Minutemen, he does not believe it is a case where they will have to wait a year or two to see results. He strongly believes this team can steadily improve this year and make some noise.
The eighth graders flashed skill and speed rare for that grade level. If there was one thing that showed through it was a lack of composure, an ingredient Bendig fully expects will grow with each game.
The Devils threatened in the opening minutes with Kaitlyn DeBonis and Annaleice Taylor unloading testing shots.
But it was Mill River scoring first with Bella St. Pierre set up beautifully by Kennedy.
L'Esperance drew the Blue Devils even by banging a hard shot off keeper Kenzie Ezzo. Bella Mack logged the assist.
Less than two minutes later, Hughes put the Minutemen back on top.
Olivia Despres got the equalizer for the Devils with 16:03 to go in the half and then came the back-breaker, the own goal with just 9 ticks left on the clock.
The second 40 minutes was wrapped in Poultney blue and gold.
First, Emma Haley, another of the eighth graders, made a strong bid to tie it with a hard shot that caromed off Ezzo.
Then, 2:30 into the new half, the barrage began. Mill River eighth grade goalkeeper Abbigail Dayton was forced to come off her line and L'Esperance put her second goal into the yawning net.
She then extended the lead to 5-2 while earning her hat trick.
L'Esperance could have easily scored the Devil's sixth goal, but rather than shoot, she slid the ball off the side of her foot to senior classmate Eme Silverman who booted it home.
L'Esperance scored the Devils' seventh goal and finished the night with four goals and an assist.
Silverman completed the scoring with her second goal.
It was a nice rebound victory for the Blue Devils who opened the season with a 4-1 loss to Long Trail.
Both teams are on the road Saturday — the Minutemen at Mount St. Joseph and the Blue Devils at Granville.
The Minutemen split the goalie duty with Alaina Cimonetti playing the first half and Dayton the second.
Latulippe was buoyed by her goalie's play, particularly in the second half, and congratulated Ezzo on her outstanding saves in the post game huddle.
The Blue Devils hope to build on that strong second-half performance.
The Minutemen are hopeful that their impressive showing early in the contest will become a more familiar sight game by game.