The gym is a classroom just like that room upstairs where they learn about the Monroe Doctrine and three branches of government; just like the place down the hall where they learn to solve algebraic equations.
You learn lessons in the gym that will serve you well through life.
That particular classroom can teach you accountability, team dynamics and the value of hard work.
Sometimes the lessons can be painful. But they could also turn out to be the most valuable ones.
Last month, a member of the CVU girls basketball team made the unfortunate mistake of posting a video on TikTok that was racially insensitive.
CVU Principal Adam Bunting and Athletic Director Ricky McCollum met with the student on New Year's Day as Bunting pointed out in an Open Letter to Vermont Students.
Bunting underscored the important fact in the letter that the CVU player has begun restorative practices that include include interviews, education, repair and growth.
Bunting even offered to travel to other schools to meet with members of the girls basketball community if they desired to hear about the matter in more depth.
Social media is a two-edged sword as everyone using it knows.
It can be a wonderful tool for keeping in touch with people across the fruited plain or abroad.
But it can also have terrible consequences.
Athletics is a class that teaches lessons for life.
Hopefully, this is a hard lesson that will turn a life around and build a bridge between groups that are understandably having a hard time coming to grips with what just happened.
The game between Burr and Burton Academy and CVU offered a bit of light in the good that might come from a dark situation.
Burr and Burton eventually decided to make the lengthy trip to Hinesburg to play the game.
Both teams stood there on the court and linked arms. Then, they addressed the crowd in a joint statement.
An ugly situation, to be sure. Still, relevant classroom learning at its best.
Here are this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball,
The rankings include the team's last ranking in parentheses and last week's ranking is noted in parentheses.
The rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday night's games which is particularly noteworthy this week with No. 4 Fair Haven clashing with No. 3 Rutland at Rutland's Keefe Gym in one of the marquee contests of the season.
1. CVU 8-0 (1) The Redhawks breezed to convincing wins against a couple of good teams, Burr and Burton Academy and St. Johnsbury.
2. North Country 11-0 (2) The Falcons are vying with Fair Haven to be the favorite in Division II.
3, Rutland 8-2 (3) Wednesday's night's battle between Division I Rutland and D-II Fair Haven had the makings of a classic. Rutland County is lucky to have this game.
4. Fair Haven 11-0 (4) The Slaters last four victories have been against Division I teams.
5. Essex 7-3 (6) The Hornets have close losses to good teams, falling by five to Rutland and by three to Burr and Burton.
6. Windsor 9-2 (7) The D-III Yellow Jackets sting everyone in their path — Division I, Division II, it doesn't matter. Audrey Rupp, Sophia Rockwood, Sydney Perry and company continue to put up monster numbers every night.
7. St. Johnsbury 6-2 (5) The Hilltoppers lost to CVU in their last game. Yes, it was CVU, but the loss was still by 23 points.
8. Thetford 8-2 (10) The Panthers have won seven straight and the last four have been old-fashioned blowouts. A dream final with Windsor might be in the offing.
9. West Rutland 11-0 (8) Nobody has come that close to the Golden Horde and Peyton Guay is poised to become a 1,000-point scorer this season as a sophomore.
"She is a great athlete and so smart," said Arlington coach Mikayla Dambrackas, herself a 1,000-point scorer at West Rutland.
10. Spaulding 8-2 (9) The Crimson Tide had a misstep, losing to a .500 Harwood team.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. CVU 2. Rutland 3. Essex 4. St. Johnsbury 5. Burlington.
Note: Burlington (5-3) is new to the top five.
Division II — 1. North Country 2. Fair Haven 3. Spaulding 4. Lyndon 5. Springfield.
Note: Springfield is new to the top five and has a player who can take over a game in Macie Stagner. How far her supporting cast comes will be a key to the season.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Thetford 3. Hazen 4. Peoples 5. Richford.
Note: Thetford's next four games are against Peoples, Windsor, Lyndon and Spaulding. If Jolene Cadwell doesn't already know everything about her team, she will after the run through that gauntlet. Especially enticing is Tuesday's game in Windsor. In the first meeting in Thetford, Thetford led by 13 points in the second quarter only to see Windsor come back for a 53-41 victory.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Leland & Gray 3. Blue Mountain 4. Arlington 5. Poultney.
Note: How does Arlington with its 4-5 record leapfrog 8-3 Poultney? Here is the rationale: Arlington has won three straight including Tuesday night's victory over Poultney. Also, the Eagles only lost to 10-1 Leland & Gray by six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.