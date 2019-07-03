Headlines this week have celebrated the coming debuts for New England short track racing favorites Andy Seuss and Austin Theriault in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. They’ll drive as teammates in the Foxwoods Casino 301 at their home track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, later this month.
Seuss, a New Hampshire native, is known as an asphalt Modified star, but he has also been successful in everything from Late Models to Supermodifieds to dirt Sprint Cars to superspeedways. He is a two-time champion of the former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour and nearly won an ARCA Racing Series event at Talladega last year.
Theriault, from far-off Fort Kent, Maine, won the first Late Model start of his career and has quickly progressed as a winner on the American-Canadian Tour, the Pro All Stars Series, and in major races in the Southeast. In 2017 he dominated ARCA and strolled to the championship in a record-shattering season.
Theriault has also impressed in limited starts in NASCAR’s Xfinity and Truck series, but — in a classic example of what’s wrong with the sport — he was taken out of the car just after his championship speech when a young driver with better sponsorship funding came along. Seuss also races with a shortage of cubic dollars, and he builds his cars himself in a two-bay garage behind his house that serves as a boat repair shop during the day.
Both drivers are humble and likeable, both have the raw talent that car owners want, and both are hands-on mechanics who know how to build a race car from the ground up. They’ll be driving for unheralded Rick Ware Racing in the Cup event and have little realistic chance of a good finish, but that’s not the point; after clawing their way through the ranks, they’re going to be living the dream of racing at the top level of the sport in front of their home crowd.
It feels as good as — or maybe even better than — the same deals that once put Mike Olsen and Eddie MacDonald on the Cup grid at NHMS.
But there are others in this region who could have — and should have — made it to the big-time at least once during their careers.
One of those drivers is Joey Polewarczyk. The Hudson, New Hamshire, native first started coming around ACT when he was 14 years old, but he just turned 30 a few weeks back and is inexplicably still here. If anyone in ACT was on the national radar a decade ago, it was him. Not so long ago, moonlighting Cup champions Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick were chasing the youngster around the New England short tracks and had his number saved in their cell phones.
The problem — and it’s always the problem — is money. Polewarczyk runs a small, family-owned auto repair shop with his father, Joe, and lately they race only when they can afford to take time away from the business and pour some extra cash into their race cars.
More importantly, Polewarczyk recently became a father and is engaged to be married, so his priorities have surely changed — and who could blame him?
He has won everything that there is to win around here: The Oxford 250, the Milk Bowl, the ACT race at NHMS, the ACT championship, a bunch of PASS and Granite State Pro Stock Series races, and plenty more. There is little doubt that Polewarczyk has always had that “wow” factor needed to be a top driver (which he proved once again on Saturday night at Star Speedway when he won the ACT race), and he has always been a favorite of just about everyone on both sides of the pit fence. He’s a well-spoken, thoughtful, good-looking guy who could still pass for 19 or 20 years old, and he would be a marketing dream for any sponsor.
Instead of all the made-for-TV glitz and glam, though, we get to enjoy watching him battle here at home. With 20 ACT wins now on his résumé and nearly that many more wins in other events, the driver known as “Joey Pole” seems destined to be the next Brian Hoar or Robbie Crouch or Mike Rowe, rather than the next Stewart or Harvick or Jeff Gordon.
There’s nothing wrong with that, other than the inevitable what-could’ve-beens that will surely pop up here and there. New England stock car racing needed a few drivers to grow and step into leadership roles as the veterans aged out, and Polewarczyk wears that hat well. It’s a bit odd that he’s still so young, but the best news is that he could keep going at least another 30 years if he wanted to.
That means that we might have a shot at 30 more years of watching him work his magic behind the wheel.
That’s not too bad of an alternative now, is it?
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford
-LAST WEEK: Hometown driver Jordan Fornwalt won the annual four-segment “Madness” event for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified division on Saturday, and Topsham’s Brian Chaffee made it nine different Sportsman Coupe winners in nine races. Plainfield’s Will Hull won the USAC Dirt Midget Association feature and Ryan Christian won the Limited Late Model race. The Four Cylinder feature was rained out.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with four weekly divisions and double features for the Four Cylinders.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven
LAST WEEK: Kenny Tremont Jr. won Sunday’s 54-lap Charlie LaDuc Memorial for the Sportsman Modified division and Mike Parodi was the fourth-straight first-time winner in the Limited Sportsman division. Belmont’s Josh Bussino was the Super Stock winner, Milton’s Shawn Moquin took the Mini Stock win, and Rutland’s Shawn McPhee won the 500cc Mini Sprint race. John Flach and Kevin Perry won in the Modified and Sportsman divisions for the Champlain Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series; Flach was the overall winner.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 7 p.m., with the annual “Hometown Heroes” night featuring free admission for all first responders and Armed Forces members in uniform or with identification.
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl – Barre
LAST WEEK: Milton’s Scott Dragon and Governor Phil Scott split twin 50-lap Late Model features on Thursday. Colchester’s Sam Caron was finally a feature winner in the Flying Tiger division, and Wolcott’s Jamie Davis took the Street Stock victory.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Thursday at 7 p.m. with all three weekly divisions plus Road Warriors and fireworks.
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, New York
LAST WEEK: Matt DeLorenzo won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature and Derek Bornt won the Sportsman Modified race.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with weekly divisions including special events for the Modified and Sportsman divisions.
American-Canadian Tour
LAST WEEK: Joey Polewarczyk Jr. won at Star Speedway on Saturday to take sole possession of second place on the ACT Late Model Tour all-time championship-counting win list at 20 victories.
THIS WEEK: The ACT Late Model Tour is off until August 3 at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Claremont Speedway – Claremont, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Brian Robie won his fifth-straight NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature on Friday and Aaron Fellows made it seven-for-seven in the Late Model Sportsman feature.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with weekly divisions, fireworks, and an Enduro.
Fonda Speedway – Fonda, New York
LAST WEEK: Rocky Warner beat Stewart Friesen to win Saturday’s Modified feature, but Friesen beat Warner to win the annual Bill Ag Match Race special. Josh Coonradt won the annual Hondo Classic Pro Stock feature.
THIS WEEK: Fonda is scheduled off this week.
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park – Fultonville, New York
LAST WEEK: Rocky Warner remains undefeated in the Crate Modified division, winning for the sixth time on Sunday. Eddie Strada won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car race.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 5 p.m. with a 50-lap Modified feature joining the weekly divisions.
Lebanon Valley Speedway – West Lebanon, New York
LAST WEEK: Kenny Tremont Jr. won Saturday’s Big Block Modified race and Andy Bachetti won the Small Block feature.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with all weekly divisions.
Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday).
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with fireworks, the Valenti Modified Racing Series, and six weekly divisions.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway – Plattsburgh, New York
LAST WEEK: Larry Wight won Monday’s Super DIRTcar Series Modified event and East Corinth’s Adam Pierson won the Sportsman Modified feature. Travis Bruno Saturday’s Sportsman race and Bradford’s Thomas Placey topped the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
RumTown Speedway – Rumney, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Jamie Glidden won Saturday’s Wingless Sprint Car feature and Chelsea’s Wayland Childs won the Sportsman Modified race.
THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with weekly divisions.
Speedway 51 – Groveton, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday).
THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 6 p.m. with Tiger Sportsman Twin 25s and fireworks.
White Mountain Motorsports Park – North Woodstock, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Tyler Thompson won Saturday’s Strictly Stock Mini feature and Owen Boucher topped the Kids Trucks before rain washed out the rest of the program.
THIS WEEK: A two-day weekend sees racing on both Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with 100-lap Late Model races both nights. Friday has twin Flying Tiger features including last week’s rained-out 75-lap Triple Crown race, Strictly Stock Minis, and Kids Trucks. Saturday has Flying Tigers, Minis, Trucks, Legends, and fireworks.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian, and former driver. Email: jstlouis1315@gmail.com / Twitter: @Justin_StLouis
