I made the proposal before but there was little reaction to it: Play a St. Peter’s Field Football Classic every year pitting two Rutland County schools against one another.
A divisional rivalry game between, say, Poultney and Mill River or Otter Valley and Mill River. Make a big deal of it. Produce and sell lavish programs that would feature stories on Mount St. Joseph football and put up the St. Peter’s trophy each year.
Like I said, when the proposal was made the first time, there was very little reaction to it.
Then, it was mentioned to former Otter Valley and Fair Haven head football coach Dennis Perry at the American Legion State Baseball Tournament.
Perry was genuinely excited. He thought it was a great idea and that it needed to be put out there again.
St. Peter’s Field was the home of one of the great high school football dynasties ever. When Mount St. Joseph defeated Hartford 21-0 in 2005 it was the Mounties 12th state championship as recognized by the Vermont Principals’ Association.
Many believe the 1976 MSJ team was the best to ever play the game in this state although there are those who will argue for other teams.
That 1976 squad smothered South Burlington 50-7 in the state championship game.
But there is no more football at MSJ and players no longer get the chance to play on this hallowed ground.
When Jim McLaughlin moved from Bennington to Connecticut his sophomore year, he said one of his greatest regrets was never having the opportunity to play on St. Peter’s Field.
It is that special of a venue.
So, thank you, Dennis. Now, the proposal is back out there.
It’s too late for this year but what a special slice of the 2024 season it would be.
LUDLOW DOES IT
Black River High School closed its doors a few years ago but Dorsey Park, a terrific lighted soccer venue in town, does not sit idle.
Green Mountain Union High School hosts a soccer tournament for boys and girls under the lights each season at the Ludlow facility and it provides memories for the players for a lifetime.
Those tournaments are played in a great atmosphere early in the season, setting a great tone for the year.
QUARTERBACKS
Vermont has had a bumper crop of high school quarterbacks, many having earned the starting role early a couple of seasons ago.
That class has shrunk by one. Mount Anthony’s outstanding signal caller Tanner Bushee is off to Berry Academy in North Carolina where the head coach is Chris Redding who played his high school football at Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton Academy.
Mount Anthony opens the season on Sept.1 at Hoosick Falls, New York.