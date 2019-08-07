MIDDLEBURY — Andrea Brown was asked what she thought of Chloe Levins' pair of 74s at the women's state amateur.
"I played one practice hole with Chloe and I said, 'Oh, my God,'" said the one-time Am champion.
After Wednesday, the Vermont State Women's Golf Association's crown jewel is Levins' to win or lose. She will take a seven-shot lead into Thursday's final round at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
That's one round away from having both the 2019 men's and women's state champions coming out of Rutland Country Club, where member Drake Hull recently racked up his third straight title.
But Levins, the runner-up in her only other Am appearance, won't be thinking about such things when she takes the first tee for the final time this week.
"It's not in my head at all. I'm just trying to shoot the lowest score possible tomorrow," Levins said.
Any success Levins has on Thursday might be owed to her success at the end of Wednesday's round. After three-putting four times (once from an apron), Levins made a bogey-saving putt on the 15th, then birdied 16 and 17 coming in to duplicate her opening score.
"We all had our moments," said Killington's Tiffany Maurycy, who played with Levins Tuesday and Wednesday. "We all had different energy systems that were positive and Chloe closed the deal in the final three; that's the way to end."
"And her power," said Reggie Parker, the third member of Levins' threesome. "She only had 69 yards in on 17."
Levins is at 6-over par 148 for two days, a score she had while winning one of her two New England Small College Conference championships at Ralph Myhre. Maurycy posted 79 Wednesday and is at 155, followed by Brown (a fine 76) at 157 and Parker (82) at 160.
"Four three-putts is too many but I'm really happy with the way I finished," Levins said. "I found a rhythm on the back nine which I haven't found since last spring. I finally got in a zone that let me make some birdies, which allowed me to have a freer swing and a more relaxed putting stroke coming in.
"Hopefully I'll have a better start tomorrow."
Levins scored from 6 feet to make birdie on par-5 16 for the second straight day then popped in an 18-footer on 17 after belting a tee shot about 220 yards uphill.
Even without the birdies, Levins' round would have been far from disastrous. She played without a double-bogey for the second straight day and her tee-to-green game produced 17 greens or aprons in regulation. Her 74s are this tournament's two lowest scores.
Levins three-putted her opening hole for bogey and Maurycy, the defending champion, made birdie to create a tie for the lead.
But Maurycy played her final seven holes on the front nine at 6-over par with a pair of three-putts of her own. And while Levins (3-over 38 on the front) did things like lipping out a short par putt on the fourth, she has yet to make a double bogey.
Maurycy rebounded from a 5-over 41 on the front with a 2-over 38 on the back nine, where Levins was even.
"I didn't have my game," Maurycy said. "I couldn't believe I broke 80, honestly. I couldn't get the speed of the greens so I had to persevere and keep smiling."
Parker seems to smile all the way through a round regardless of her score. She was 1-under through the first seven holes on Tuesday and shot 38 on the front Wednesday. But the back nine was not so kind to the 73-year-old scrapper from Ekwanok. She shot 44 with one double and is struggling with swing changes she's making to compensate for physical problems.
"I had a few good putts for me today that should have gone in," said Parker, who shot 78 on Tuesday. "I was very pleased with how I kept them in sight on the front nine."
On Thursday it will be Levins, Maurycy and Brown, the 2004 champion and five-time Mid-Am champion, in the lead group.
A birdie on 16, where Brown putted through 15 feet of apron and 10 feet of green, helped get her there.
But if Levins plays the way she did at the end Wednesday, catching her will require an extraordinary effort.
"Tomorrow I'm really looking forward to being more confident over the putter and getting a few more to drop," Levins said.
