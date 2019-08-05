MIDDLEBURY — Chloe Levins is usually zeroing in on biathlon targets this time of year.
This week, the Middlebury College whiz kid targets the women's state amateur and circumstances that favor her doing well are lined up. The Vermont State Women's Golf Association holds its 54-hole championship Tuesday through Thursday at Ralph Myhre in Middlebury, where Levins won New England Small College Conference championships her freshman and junior years.
She'll be part of a field that includes a handful of past champions and some of the most consistent women's players in state history.
But few have had the type of success Levins has enjoyed on Middlebury College's home track. She won her NESCAC titles in the 36-hole events with three, 3-over par 74s and one 75, with one of the spring tournaments so raw and cold that she wore her winter gear.
"People said 'You look like you're right in your element,'" Levins said with a smile as she took in play at the L.D. Pierce Invitational at Rutland Country Club on Saturday.
Levins, a scratch golfer from the women's tees, will play her first round on Tuesday with defending champion Tiffany Maurycy and record nine-time winner Holly Reynolds, who will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of her first title.
This time of year, Levins is normally at the biathlon summer nationals but instead she'll be making her first appearance at the championship since finishing as runner-up in 2014. She has traveled the world in search of an eventual spot in the Winter Olympics but now sets her sights much closer to home.
"I'm optimistic about my chances. I've got a chance to play well there but it's golf and anything can happen," she said.
"If I play the way I can play I'll be satisfied with my tournament."
The field also includes past champions Reggie Parker and Andrea Brown, and contenders Jeannie Morrissey and Carson Ladaroute, like Levins, a Rutland High School alum.
But Maurycy isn't willing to give up her crown to anyone and has good experiences on the course from which to draw. She fell just short of winning the 2006 title there (losing a playoff against Molly Aronsson) and won the VSWGA Mid-Am at Ralph Myhre the following year. And she's already had a successful season playing major qualifiers away from the cozy confines of Vermont competition.
"My game is in a much more mature place and a better place than back then," Maurycy said Sunday.
"Just the ability to hit more good shots. … being present with what's right in front of me and enjoying the people that I'm with."
It worked last year in her victory at the Country Club of Vermont, where Maurycy shook off two late bogeys to win by two shots.
"It was amazing" to break through, said Maurycy, who now plays out of Killington. "I'd been pursuing that for 18 years. It's the process, not the outcome. It's all about moving forward and taking one shot one at a time."
Her mindset also helped Maurycy land an alternate spot in the USGA Women's Am and a berth in the USGA Seniors this year.
Maurycy has great respect for her competition and embraces the intrinsic value of competing with longtime friends.
"It's always just so fantastic," she said. "Holly is in the (Vermont State) Hall of Fame … Reggie Parker … Andrea Brown … Jeannie Morrissey … Chloe. She's just such a phenomenal athlete.
"They're just phenomenal athletes but also the most wonderful people you'll ever meet. That's why I adore playing in Vermont."
The field of 46 will play single rounds each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.