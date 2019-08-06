MIDDLEBURY — Chloe Levins plays her share of golf with some of the top men's players at her home Rutland Country Club.
On Tuesday, she rediscovered how much fun it is to compete in a women's state amateur.
She might have liked it even more after opening the 2019 Vermont State Women's Golf Association championship with a field-leading 3-over par 74 at Ralph Myhre Country Club.
It was a double reunion for Levins as she returned to the course she plays at for Middlebury College. She birdied a pair of par-5s and leads the 54-hole event by two shots.
It's only the second state am for the Middlebury College senior, who has won two NESCAC titles on this course.
She has a two-shot lead over 51-year-old defending champion Tiffany Maurycy, of Killington (76), and a four-shot edge over ageless wonder Reggie Parker, of Ekwanok (78), who will soon celebrate her 74th birthday.
Dorset's Julia Dapron is in fourth after an 81 while Williston's Andrea Brown and Burlington's Mary Brush share fifth with 81s.
Levins was the only one in her group, which included Maurycy and nine-time winner Holly Reynolds, to not make a double-bogey, and Levins laughed about that.
"I don't know the last time I played a competitive round without a double," she said. "I'm good at making doubles; I also know how to make birdies.
"The girls are so fun. I hadn't played them in five years and I'm used to playing with the guys so I didn't know what it was going to be like. We had a lot of fun out there."
Levins birdied the par-5 first from 12 feet and turned at 1-over 36. She made three bogeys on the back but erased one when she hit a 5-metal uphill 192 yards into the green on the par-5 16th and two-putted for birdie. She finished by getting up and down from behind the 18th green.
"It's a solid score, a good start," said Levins, who finished second in her only other Am (2014). "I hadn't played competitive golf in months so I didn't expect too much. I missed a lot of shots that I could have hit better and I missed a lot of putts that could have gone in. I hit a lot of greens (11) so that gives me confidence going forward because now I just need to make three or four more putts."
Nevertheless, Levins made a 5-foot par saver on the second hole and parred the sixth from a fairway bunker.
A two-club wind caused mistakes all over the field but Levins said her errors were more about mis-clubbing than hitting poor shots.
"I got a little lost in it but I think that's being rusty," she said.
She got past the boogie-man 11th, a par-5 that played a nearly three-quarters nearly circuitous route, hitting the green and two-putting for par.
"It bites everyone eventually," she said. "I'll be surprised if I get through that hole all three days with pars but you never know. I think it's the toughest golf hole out here."
Maurycy also had two birdies but doubled the par-5 11th after she missed the sloping green then chipped through it. Her birdies came from 20 and 12 feet. Maurycy hit 10 greens, including two of the last three on the tough back nine of the 5,337-yard setup.
It was not a good day for Reynolds (87), who, true to her nature, was in good spirits after the round. She made two quadruple-bogey 8s (very uncharacteristic): one when her approach came inches from the lip of a greenside bunker and she took three blows to liberate her ball, another she when thinned a sand shot over the green and down a steep embankment.
Parker, an 11-time Vermont Seniors champion, got off to a firehouse start. She came to the eighth hole 1-under par but doubled 8 and 9.
"... but I was basically very pleased with how I hit the ball," she said. "If I can keep getting it up and down I'll be good."
Parker gives away a lot of distance to much of the field and has to rely on hitting solid tee shots and hitting longer clubs into the greens. But the Ekwanok member is a staple of this event and comes to compete.
"I can't say I couldn't win," said the one-time Am champ, who has already qualified for this year's USGA Seniors. "I came here hoping to be in the top five (but) your biggest competition is yourself so I have to stay in the moment."
That moment rolls around again at 8 a.m. Wednesday, when she will be in the 8 a.m. group with Levins and Maurycy.
The 54-hole tournament concludes Thursday.
