Middlebury College recently recognized nine seniors at its annual Athletic Awards Ceremony with Chloe Levins, a Rutland High graduate, earning one of the honors.
Levins took home the Deborah Parton Memorial Award, which goes to someone who exemplifies the spirit and dedication of Deborah Parton.
Levins was recently named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-East Region Team. She helped lead the Panthers to a solid fall season that saw the team ranked third in the region and No, 20 nationally.
Levins is now a two-team all-region selection, who earned All-American honors a year ago. The senior had another solid fall, winning the Phinney Golf Classic at Middlebury with a two-day total of 153.
She finished fourth at the Mt. Holyoke Invitational and placed seventh at the fall NESCAC Qualifier (81-78).
Levins was the NESCAC Player of the Year in 2019 and placed 18th among 131 players at the NCAA Championship. She is a three-time All-NESCAC selection, winning medalist honors at the championship meet in 2016 and 2018. Levins has finished in the top 10 in 16-22 events over the past three seasons with five wins.
The Deborah Parton Memorial Award, which was established in 1981, honors Parton, who attended high school in Middlebury and later matriculated to the College.
She played varsity field hockey throughout her college career and was, as in high school, captain of the team her senior year. She was also a member of the Women’s Athletic Association and the intramural softball team.
She was class agent for the Class of 1976, and her classmates honored her by nominating and electing her for a two-year term as Alumni Trustee in 1978.
Parton returned to Middlebury to work at the Addison Independent and was tragically killed in an automobile accident in February of 1980.
She is remembered for her enthusiastic spirit, reverence for and appreciation of her family, loyalty to friends, and leadership.
