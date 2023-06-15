Athletes can learn a lot from their coaches, but when they see their fellow classmates putting those concepts into play on the field in real time, it just clicks.
Mill River junior Miguel Levy is one of the players that takes on a leadership role when he talks the Ultimate field.
Levy earns the honor of Rutland Herald Ultimate Player of the Year for his efforts this spring.
“It’s a lot of fun to watch Miguel,” said Minutemen co-coach Emma Weatherhogg. “He’s a very experienced player. He’s like a coach on the field.”
Levy already had a pretty large role last season and flashed what was to come, but with the graduation of some key seniors, he knew he had to impart some of his experience to his teammates, some of which who were still learning the basics of the game, outside of a gym class setting.
When leadership meets talent, a coach knows it has something good on its hands.
Levy blended both things seamlessly.
“(Miguel) is always curious about wanting to learn more,” Weatherhogg said.
His ability to affect the game on both ends of the field shined. Levy scored 20 points, dished out 10 assists and had 21 blocks for Mill River this spring.
“(Miguel) improved a lot upon last year,” Weatherhogg said. “He’s a very athletic kid. He has a great ability to catch the disc.”
The Minutemen could use Levy in a multitude of different roles with his versatility.
He works great as a handler, but is also a great cutter, helping lead to tons of scoring opportunities for Mill River.
Ultimate is still finding its foothold at Mill River, meaning there are bound to be ups and downs as athletes get used to the sport.
The Minutemen earned a few wins this season, but even when they didn’t come out victorious, the effort of the squad didn’t dip.
Leaders like Levy, Jimmy Barrett and Micah Patton, along with their coaches Weatherhogg and Wheaton Squier, have to be commended for that.
Athletes like Evan Corey, Nick Karpinsky and Ari LeFebre, among a handful of others, took big steps this spring and have a big future ahead of them, leading the charge for the development of Mill River Ultimate.
Levy has been a champion in that development process. He has one more year to help cultivate the positive culture he’s helped build around the sport in North Clarendon.
