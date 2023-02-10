I have a love affair with books. I am a voracious reader.
It began when I got that first library card for the Proctor Free Library, probably when I was in about the first or second grade.
It was many years later when I checked out “Run to Daylight” by W.C. Heinz, published in 1967, from that same library.
It was a riveting account of seven days in the life of Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi during the season. Lombardi gave Heinz total access to him and the team during the week and it produced a page turner.
More than three decades after reading that book I met Heinz at his home in Dorset. We talked about his amazing career that included winning the E.P. Dutton Award five times for best magazine article of the year.
I told him about the thrill of taking “Run to Daylight” out of the library and what a wonderful read it was.
He regaled me with tales of his days as a student at Middlebury College. One was how he was ill in the campus infirmary but bolted to cover a big football game on campus.
He was a war correspondent but went to sports writing upon his return home.
He won the A.J. Liebling Award for his boxing writing and had a boxing novel “The Professional” published in 1958. He also had a couple of medical novels published, “The Surgeon” in 1963 and “Emergency” in 1974.
Libraries are among the greatest institutions that we have. I told my granddaughter that a library card is a passport. It can take you anywhere. It can transport you to exotic and interesting places without leaving your home.
That is why the news about Vermont State University repurposing the libraries was so devastating. Books will go the way of the leather football helmet as the campus libraries move to an “all-digital academic library system.”
Remember that little ditty when school got out for the summer: “No more teachers, no more books, no more teachers’ dirty looks.”
I never thought “no more books” would ever happen quite like this.
Am I just a dinosaur? Am I simply resisting an inevitable move to the digital age?
If I am, the dinosaur is hardly extinct. The outcry on social media about the closing of the college libraries is immense. And loud. It is being hailed as a stupid decision on nearly all of the many posts I have read.
I want to hold a book and read it. There is something magical about that to me.
It is no different with the newspaper. There is a large painting by local artist Peter Huntoon hanging in our conference room. It shows an older woman reading the Rutland Herald at her breakfast table with a cup of coffee and her cat gazing out the window.
That is the way I love to start my day. Newspaper. Recliner. Diet Coke. I am in heaven.
I don’t want to be reading it on my phone or computer. I want to be holding an honest-to-goodness paper.
Books. Newspapers. I want the real thing.
Taking the physical books out of the libraries at the schools comprising the Vermont State Colleges System makes for a sad, sad day.
Being transported into the Green Bay Packers staff meetings, practices and games was magical.
It all began at the Proctor Free Library.
