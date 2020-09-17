Longtime Rutland High School football coach Mike Norman lived the life of a lineman. He slugged it out in the trenches during some of Norwich University’s best seasons as an offensive lineman, plying his craft well enough to earn a spot on the Kodak Little All-America Team.
Victories and induction into Norwich University’s Athletic Hall of Fame were the rewards for the blood-and-guts world of a lineman.
It all worked out for Norman but there have to be times when a lineman must be just a tad envious of the skill position players as they throw and catch passes, scoring touchdowns and grabbing headlines.
Welcome to Vermont high school football, 2020 style, where the linemen finally get to hear the cheers, touch the ball and become touchdown makers.
It is 7-on-7 touch football, brought on by COVID-19. There is no blocking and tackling. It is touch football and linemen will be the receivers in the first and third quarters.
“They have had a lot of fun with it, to be honest,” Norman said. “It’s like they can get a little shine in another way.”
Norman said the new 7-on-7 brand has not been that difficult.
“The only transition is the lack of contact and having no equipment except for helmets,” Norman said.
“We are trying to keep it as normal as we possibly can.”
The linemen work on regular linemen skills for part of each practice at Rutland and then in another segment of practice, those same linemen work on running routes and catching passes.
There are no running plays in the 7-on-7 game.
He said the big guys still work on traditional linemen skills in the event they have goals like playing in college or in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
“The kids are excited. Just like other schools, we have lost some kids along the way, but this is still better than nothing at all,” Norman said. “The big part of this is about keeping football alive in Vermont.”
Norman has been able to adapt.
“One of the benefits of being old is that you have learned that you have to roll with it,” the 1986 Norwich graduate said.
He feels it is important for the coaches to set the tone.
“As the coaching staff goes, the kids go,” he said.
There are some schools not allowing any spectators. Norman, also the athletic director, said Rutland High will allow the state limit of 150 spectators.
The Raiders’ football season begins on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at Rutland’s Alumni Field. Poultney will be providing the opposition.
“We are going to give Poultney 75 slots,” said Norman, the figure being half of the allowed attendance.
Norman said it could be “contentious” because he knows more people than that will want to see the game, many out of curiosity about the new 7-on-7 format.
“Everyone is going to just have to adapt to it,” he said.
Rutland High will not charge admission.
Five seniors will be taking the field for their last opener against Poultney: Joe Anderson, Corey Drinwater, Toby Jakubowski, Joe Pratico and Evan Pockette.
“We were going to have a small senior class anyway and some of them opted not to play because they felt it wasn’t real football,” Norman said.
“These seniors are doing a great job. They are getting all the kinds of things you get out of football and sports: camaraderie and sportsmanship, all the things like that.
“This is the most important year for football in Vermont and at Rutland High. We’ve got to keep it alive.”
