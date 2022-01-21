DORSET — There is one sure-fire way to get on everyone's radar in Division IV boys basketball — beat perennial power Proctor. The Long Trail School did more than beat them on Friday night. They thrashed the Phantoms, 65-37.
"I am happy that we are in the conversation," Long Trail coach Mike Olson said.
"Foremost, we ran into a buzz saw tonight," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said. "That is a very good Division IV basketball team.
"They play defense well and they are very well-coached."
The Phantoms went into halftime trailing 34-17. The redeeming part of the game to Eaton was that his team came out of the locker room for the third quarter with plenty of fight, going on a 12-2 run to cut the lead to seven.
"I have a lot of respect for their program," Olson said. "I told my team that they were going to come out after the half and give us their best shot.
"We just had to withstand that."
Olson felt that his 1-3-1 defense took the Phantoms out of their tempo.
"Our players share the ball and they really enjoy playing defense. They take a lot of pride in their defense," Olson said.
Tomasz Koc, Mountain Lions' floor general, takes a great deal of pride in his play on both ends of the court. He plays tenacious defense, distributes the ball expertly and can shoot.
Koc nailed five 3-point field goals on the way to a 19-point evening.
Ty Dickerson was a nice complement to Koc with his inside play. He helped control the boards and also had 16 points, many coming from his offensive rebounds.
Dickerson knew the significance of beating Proctor.
"I think this is going to give us motivation and that we are going to keep winning," Dickerson said.
The Mountain Lions improved their record to 8-1 and the Phantoms dropped to 4-3.
"I am happy with the way we came out in the third quarter. I'm not discouraged," Eaton said.
Koc struck from beyond the arc and Dickerson scored on a putback to give LTS a quick 5-0 lead.
The Phantoms came roaring back. Levi Petit made a slick inside move and kissed the ball of the glass to put them ahead 6-5. Bryson Bourn padded the lead by driving the lane, compelling Olson to call a timeout.
It was an inside bucket by Dickerson that gave the Lions the lead for good at 12-10. They extended their advantage to 19-10 by the end of the opening quarter.
The Phantoms' 12-2 spurt early in the third stanza was punctuated by 3-point field goals from Carter Crossmon and Joel Denton.
Things were heating up with the score at 36-29.
But the Mountain Lions changed the complexion of the game very quickly. They got the lead back to double figures (46-34) by the end of the third quarter and simply ran away from there.
Dickerson is coming back after being away from the team briefly and is getting stronger and contributing more each time out.
"It feels so good to be back on the team," he said through a big smile.
Bourn led the Phantoms with 13 points and Crossmon had nine on three 3-point field goals. Petit followed with seven.
Olson knows it was a big win but he also knows it is one game and that the Lions must tangle with the Phantoms again in Proctor's much smaller Almo Buggiani Gym.
Seems like a rivalry brewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.