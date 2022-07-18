I believe it was around 1973 that Dr. Phil Hughes, an optometrist from Springfield, excitedly burst into our Eagle Times office in Claremont to announce the plans for a new soccer game sponsored by the Lions. It would pit the top recently graduated seniors from Vermont against their counterparts from New Hampshire.
There were skeptics. I recall one of them being out Eagle Times managing editor Archie Mountain. He was incredulous that anyone could think that a soccer game modeled after the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl football game could have success.
The game made its debut in 1975 at Middlebury College and successful it has been. It is still around today and includes the women’s game that was added in 1983.
There were some glitches on Saturday in the 47th edition of the Lions Cup played at Hanover High School’s beautiful turf facility.
There was no game clock. It should have been checked days before the game. When you pay your $5 a game, a clock is something that should come with the package for a game of this magnitude.
The game program for years was devoid of only records and history for the men’s game, something that always puzzled people.
The Lions rectified that situation this year by having the history of the women’s game in the program.
But they left out the men’s data this time.
The game no longer includes a three-day camp. Instead, the players get together a week before the game and hold their only practice.
The three-day camp is part of the experience. The players stay in dorms, eat together and get to know one another.
Vermont head women’s coach Rob Moran (Spaulding) can see both sides of the coin. He pointed out that a very important piece of the game is raising money for the worthy cause, helping the hearing and sight impaired.
“They can raise more money by not having to pay for the camp,” Moran said.
But Moran also knows that the camp experience is something that the players treasure for the rest of their lives. The friendships made at camp endure.
It’s a balance. Raising money is so important but you still have to pay attention to the game.
Having the camp also promotes stronger team play, more cohesiveness on the field.
The Lions have a great thing going. The soccer on Saturday was outstanding and it was evident that the crowd thoroughly enjoyed it.
I miss the days when a team banquet and the camp were part of the package.
But it’s still an event I really look forward to each year.
I also love the location. The game is on the Connecticut River, making it an ideal venue for fans from both states.
The advantage to locating it on a college campus if the camp were to return is the amenities like dorms and a dining hall.
The game is still going strong and a great cause is being well served. The late Phil Hughes would be proud.
