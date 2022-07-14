The Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match, the annual senior high school all-star event between Vermont and New Hampshire, has been a summer offering on the calendar since 1975.
During all that time, Green Mountain Union High School has had only two players on the Vermont boys team in the annual classic. The Chieftains wearing the Vermont uniform were Mac Walton and goalkeeper Scott Walker.
Saturday, Green Mountain will have three on the men’s team — Everett Mosher, Elias Stowell-Aleman and Kagan Hance who was named to the team after being an alternate.
“It is really cool having three Green Mountain players on the team,” said GM head coach Jake Walker, an assistant on the Vermont staff. Jake is Scott Walker’s son.
Green Mountain fans will have several reasons to make the trip from the Chester area over to Hanover. Kim Cummings will represent the Chieftains in the girls game.
Vermont is coming off a sweep of the 2021 Lions Cup, the men winning 5-1 and the women 3-2.
New Hampshire leads the series. The men hold a 19-18-9 edge and the Granite State women lead the series 19-14-5.
The men’s game kicks the day off at 1 p.m. and the women’s contest is scheduled for 4 p.m.
MEN’S GAME
The Vermonters are going with one goalkeeper in the game, Colchester’s Domenick Puttlitz.
St. Johnsbury’s Liam Laidlaw will be playing up front but is also the emergency goalie.
“We play fast and we have some relentless finishers,” Walker said after observing the practice.
“And the defense looks very solid.”
Walker, himself a goalie when he played at Green Mountain Union, was extremely impressed with the work of Puttlitz.
Head coach Angie Faraci said it seemed to make sense to go with the one keeper given the pool at the tryout held in November at the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction.
“There were 209 players at the tryout and only three goalies,” Faraci said. “We had one phenomenal goalie.”
Going with the one keeper also meant an extra spot for a deserving field player.
When Faraci and her staff put the team through its one practice a week prior to the game, she was impressed by the players and their approach.
“Everyone competed from the get go,” Faraci said.
One player catching her eye for his infectious enthusiasm was Burlington High forward Gonzalez Arakaza.
“He is a fun personality, a fun kid,” Faraci said.
Choosing a team from eyeballing 209 players at a tryout is an arduous task.
“Luckily, we had 10 or 12 coaches there. We had lots of conversations,” Faraci said.
Some of the more productive finishers look to be Mosher, Stowell-Aleman, Arakaza and South Burlington’s Sumner Nenninger.
Faraci’s staff is comprised of Milton’s Glen Button, Harwood’s Joe Yalicki and Walker.
Faraci is the first female in Vermont to coach a boys soccer team (Peoples Academy) to a state championship and now she is the first female to coach the Vermont men’s squad in the Lions Cup.
WOMEN’S GAMECummings scored her 33rd goal of the season in the Chieftains 5-2 playoff loss to Paine Mountain, breaking the program’s single-season record of 32 set by Paige Karl in 2019.
Cummings will be one of the Vermont forwards along with Proctor’s Maggie McKearin, Rutland’s Camryn Kinsman, Middlebury’s Hannah Turner and Mount Mansfield’s Sabrina Goslin.
The other end of the field will see Rutland’s Kathryn Moore and Mount Anthony’s Lexi Gerow as the goalkeepers.
Spaulding’s Rob Moran is the head coach with Rutland’s Lori McClallen, Spaulding’s Megan Lacours and Paine Mountain’s Stephen LaRock serving as his assistants. Lacours will be working with the goalkeepers.
Moran liked what he saw on all three thirds of the field during the team’s practice.
“I think we are good all over,” the Spaulding coach said. “We are very strong on defense, the midfield did a very good job of controlling the ball and our forwards have great speed and have that great first touch for getting shots.
“I was very excited about the team.”
He loves what he saw about the last line of defense — Moore and Gerow.
“We got really lucky in the net,” Moran said. “Both goalies are very aggressive and get back up quickly for the rebound. I am very confident in both.”
Moran finds getting to coach one of his own players again very gratifying. Chloe Mattson was a midfield player for the Crimson Tide.
“Chloe has been a very important person to me. Chloe was on the team when I took over. I feel very fortunate to be coaching her one more time before she goes to Norwich University where I hope she will have a successful soccer career,” Moran said.
Proctor’s Maggie McKearin is the lone Division IV player but Moran said the transition has been seamless for the special athlete who eclipsed both the 100-goal standard in soccer and 1,000-point milestone in basketball while playing for the Phantoms.
“She fit right in. She plays with a lot of confidence and I think she will score a goal for us. My prediction is that she will score a goal in the game,” Moran said.
Another player Moran is quite familiar with is Lauren Towne, a midfielder for U-32, Spaulding’s chief rival.
“I have known Lauren quite a long time,” Moran said. “I have always been very impressed with her. She is very talented and has great vision and knowledge of the game.
Moran’s daughter Mollie Moran will a team manager. She is entering her sophomore season with the Tide.
THE PLAYERSVermont boys squad — Domenick Puttlitz, Colchester; Murphy Young and Liam Laidlaw, St. Johnsbury; Karl Young and Gonzalez Arakaza, Burlington; Jordan Gardner and Nathan Potter, Mount Anthony; Will Bruzzese and Ben Collier, Montpelier; Caden Button, Cooper Goodrich and Zack Logan, Milton; Charles Rodjenski, mount Mansfield; Oliver Nigro, Peoples Academy; Elias Stowell-Aleman Kagan Hance and Everett Mosher, Green Mountain; Sumner Nenninger, South Burlington; Matt Spiller, BFA-fairfax; John Mahe, Vergennes; Tyler Corey, Mount St. Joseph and Aidan Bryan, Stowe.
Vermont girls squad — Kathryn Moore and Camryn Kinsman, Rutland; Maggie McKearin, Proctor; Kim Cummings, Green Mountain; Lexi Gerow and Meghan Barilone, Mount Anthony; Anna Jennemann and Anna Diebold, Burlington; Chloe Mattson, Spaulding; Jocelyn Chunn, BFA-St. Albans; Lauren Towne, U-32; Madison Goddard, Rice; Madison King-Thurber and Greta Heldman, South Burlington; Maggie Ryan, Colchester; Natalie McMahon, Essex; Tanum Nelson, Harwood; Hannah Turner, Middlebury and Sabrina Goslin and Hattie Barker, Mount Mansfield; Hannah Lockart, Woodstock; Josie Chitambar, North Country; Malin Sigler, Stowe; Julia Brand, Burr and Burton.
CORNER KICKS: The first game in 1975 was played in Middlebury, Vermont winning 2-1. ... The women’s game was added in 1983 and New Hampshire won that inaugural event, 1-0. ... New Hampshire’s Don White is the only player to score three goals in a game. Representing Stevens High of Claremont, he was an alternate who was not even in camp on the first day. ... Cummings served as a team manager for Vermont in the 2019 game. ... The most goals scored by a team in a game was the eight by Vermont in its 8-4 decision over New Hampshire in 1976.
