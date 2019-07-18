CASTLETON — There are essential qualities needed to be a goalkeeper good enough to be selected for the Lions Twin State soccer team. Great hands is one of them. The ability to read the ball off the foot is another. Agility helps a lot.
Courage, that part of a keeper’s makeup that enables him to make saves in heavy traffic, is an asset.
Stowe’s Sam Schoepke has courage in spades.
Last season, he tore a meniscus and found a way to play a dozen games, finishing the season before his surgery.
“I couldn’t take goal kicks and I had to find different ways to move,” Schoepke said.
He and the Raiders won the Division III state championship game 1-0 against Twin Valley at Castleton University’s David Wolk Stadium.
Schoepke and his Vermont teammates are back at Castleton this week as they get ready for Saturday’s Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match against New Hampshire. The game pits the best of the two states’ recent high school graduates against one another.
The women’s game is slated for 4 p.m. and the men’s contest follows at 6:30 p.m.
The four teams reported to the Castleton campus Thursday morning to begin preparing for the games.
Many of the players will begin college soccer careers in the fall. They have used the motivation of approaching their college soccer seasons and the Lions Cup event to work toward a top level of fitness this summer.
Schoepke will be a goalie candidate for the NCAA Division III program at Washington University in St. Louis.
“It was a very last-minute thing,” Schoepke said of his decision to go to school in St. Louis. “I was going to go early decision to a different school. I wanted soccer to be a big part of it.”
He knows getting a starting berth in the first year will be far from easy.
“I don’t have any huge expectations,” the goalie said.
Rutland’s Elise Magro is a goalkeeper for the Vermont women’s team along with Milton’s Madison North.
But it is basketball, not soccer, that Magro will play at the University of New England.
She has been staying sharp by working out with the Rutland High girls soccer team this summer. Her successor in the net at Rutland will likely be Kathryn Moore, and they have been working together on goalie play.
“I am really excited for this. I met a lot of nice girls at the banquet who love the game,” Magro said.
Magro was looking forward to playing one more game with Rutland High teammate Maggie Schillinger.
Schillinger was selected for the Lions Cup event but is unable to play because she had to leave for training at the United States Naval Academy.
“I think I will write her a letter after the game and let her know how we did. She really wanted to play in this game,” Magro said.
Green Mountain Union High’s Paige Karl is headed to Skidmore in Saratoga Springs, New York, to play college soccer.
She will experience the Lions Cup with a future teammate. South Burlington’s Isabella Nevin is also going to Skidmore.
Karl has had the Lions Cup on her radar since Mac Walton represented Green Mountain in the men’s game a number of years ago.
“It has been a goal since then, something I hoped I could attain as a player,” Karl said.
Harwood’s Will Lapointe should provide the Vermonters with some punch up front in the men’s game. He scored 22 goals and had six assists in his senior season with the Highlanders.
He will be a soccer candidate in a few weeks at WPI. That should have his fitness at a high level for this game.
“The coach at WPI sent me a training regimen with a lot of 400-yard and 100-yard sprints. There are also a lot of ladder and interval drills,” Lapointe said.
Rutland’s Andres Aguilar gives the Vermont men’s team some speed and finishing ability.
Asked what his favorite sport was between soccer and tennis, he said he would have to pick soccer.
Aguilar had a 48-4 record in his four seasons of tennis for the Raiders.
Few of the players are traveling further to school than Aguilar. He will be an engineering major at Southern Cal.
There is a family connection from Rutland in the men’s game. Rutland coach Ron Henderson is an assistant coach on the staff and his son Jacob Henderson is a player. Jacob’s sister Loren Henderson was a goalkeeper for the Vermont women’s team a couple years ago.
Karl will be playing one more game for her coach at Green Mountain. GMUHS coach Carolynn Hamilton is the Vermont women’s team’s head coach.
That gives Karl a comfort zone.
“It makes it a little less nerve-racking,” Karl said.
Aisha Navarette and Rutland’s Sky Woodard have not only been teammates at Burr and Burton Academy, they have been playing together in some form since they were 10 years old.
“It’s very cool to be ending it together like this,” Navarette said.
They have pushed one another through the summer, calling to make sure the other had worked out that day.
Navarette is headed to St. Michael’s College to play soccer. Woodard will take a postgraduate year at Phillips Exeter.
“I plan to go to more ID camps and maybe play soccer with my sister (Brooke Woodard) at Penn,” Woodard said.
Cornell is another school on her radar.
CORNER KICKS: Ron Henderson said there will no longer be a Harry Loyzelle Memorial Tournament since Mount Abraham and Mill River dropped out. The Raiders will still honor the late RHS administrator and soccer official with a Harry Loyzelle Game when South Burlington pays its visit to Alumni Field. ... Will Lapointe is the great grandson of Ralph Lapointe, the outstanding Winooski athlete who played for the Philadelphia Phillies and is in the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
