When is the House of Noise not the House of Noise? When there are no fans.
Otter Valley’s aptly named gym will be eerily quiet during this COVID basketball season but maybe, just maybe the boys and girls basketball teams will bring some loud cheering to homes around the area as fans watch the game being streamed in the comfort of their living rooms and kitchens.
One thing is for certain, if the OV girls can replicate last year’s success that saw them win a playoff game on the road, they will be doing it with a much different look.
They graduated five seniors and with their exit, a lot of talent and height went out the door.
Similarly, the OV boys team lacks size and its coach Mike Stark is taking the same approach.
“We want to play fast. We want to get up and down the court,” he said.
GIRLSThese Otters are small. They graduated a lot of height and some high level talent when five players from last year’s team turned their tassels.
Coach Kelly Trayah believes what this team lacks in height, it makes up for in quickness.
Mallory Lufkin, Mia Politano and Bonnie Moore are the seniors on the team.
Lufkin has always been capable of catching fire beyond the 3-point line and this year she comes to the party with a new confidence, Trayah said.
“Mallory has been a great leader. She can shoot and along with that is a great defender,” Trayah said.
Moore can be an extension of the coach on the floor.
“She is like a coach. She asks a lot of questions and she really knows the plays,” Trayah said.
“Mia is an excellent defender. She makes life miserable for the other team when we scrimmage.”
Soon, the Otters hope, high school basketball will get the go-ahead for games and that misery can be inflicted on the players wearing different uniforms.
Juniors include Alice Keith, Joanna Ray and Marissa Connor.
Keith is a quick and tenacious defender who can also be counted on for scoring. She is superb at distributing the ball.
She is a stat-sheet stuffer, contributing points, assists, steals and rebounds each game out.
“Alice will provide a lot more offense this year,” Trayah said.
Anna Lee, Ryleigh LaPorte, Elena Politano and Emily Peduto are the sophomores and freshmen are Brynn Blanchard and Sierra Cormany.
Lee is the tallest Otter and she stands at 5-foot-8 so there will be a far different approach when the Otters have the ball.
“We won’t be throwing it into the post the way we did last year,” Trayah said. “We will be shooting a lot from the outside.”
The quickness will also generate offense with plenty of points expected in transition.
Trayah loves the chemistry that has been apparent during the preseason.
“They get along so well. That doesn’t always happen,” he said.
BOYSStark is carrying 12 players on his team and more than half are seniors.
That class is comprised of Lane Eddy, Dylan Gaboriault, Cole Letourneau, Alex Philo, Lucas Sheldrick, Parker Todd and Alex Polli, out for basketball for the first time.
A lot of the plays will go through Letourneau.
“Cole Letourneau is a leader and a workhorse,” Stark said.
Juniors on the team are Hayden Bernhardt and Elijah Tucker-Bryan.
Bernhardt has had a significant growth spurt since he was last on the basketball floor and that could be important on this smallish team.
Bernhardt and Tucker-Bryan were on the varsity squad last season. Juniors new to that level are Evan Thomas, Ray Diaz and Austin Cormany.
The Otters weathered a difficult season last year and, in fact, did not even go to the playoffs.
Much of the lack of success can be attributed to the injury bug. Key players like Todd and Philo missed significant time and the Otters never were able to get in sync.
Stark believes if they can avoid the injuries this year it will make a big difference.
Spirits have been high throughout the preseason.
“They are just so happy to be back in the gym. It was a long offseason,” Stark said.
“Then, when we started contact practices, it got physical. There was a lot of bumping and grinding.”
Players have adapted to the masks.
“At first when we were conditioning, I could tell some players had trouble breathing. But they have figured it out. I see them coming with different masks to practice. They are finding the ones that work best for them,” Stark said.
“They aren’t happy about the masks but they are not complaining either. They are just happy to be playing.”
The new regional schedule is tough and includes two games with Division I Rutland.
“If we stay healthy, I think we can surprise teams,” Stark said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.