The year was 1974. Richard Nixon resigned following the Watergate scandal and Gordon Lightfoot was belting out the lyrics to “Sundown.”
Wilmington, a tiny school in the Deerfield Valley that no longer exists, was celebrating a state championship in field hockey. The Warriors toppled Middlebury 2-0 in the title game.
Yes, there was a time when even the smallest schools played field hockey.
Female athletes at places like Twinfield, Proctor, West Rutland and South Royalton picked up sticks in the fall.
It would soon be sundown for most of these programs. They would switch to soccer.
But the sport would go on for a while longer after Wilmington’s state crown. It was in 1980 that West Rutland and Proctor battled to a 0-0 tie in their state championship field hockey game.
It would not be that many more years before field hockey gave way to girls soccer at just about all the small schools.
Chuck Clarino, then a Rutland Herald sports scribe, gave a speech at Proctor’s final field hockey sports banquet about how special the sport was because it was one that girls could call their own.
Twin Valley Athletic Director Buddy Hayford was a Wilmington student the year that the Warriors won that state crown in 1974.
“We were really envious of the girls. Our boys teams were competitive but we could never even get deep into the tournament,” Hayford said.
“But I think we were even more proud of them than envious. It was a small school and we were all friends.”
Hayford recalls that Wilmington field hockey coach Carol Abar insisted on playing in the division with the largest schools.
“She was tough, very old school,” Hayford said.
“She took the team to some field hockey hotbed like Philadelphia to camp.”
“Those girls were amazing. We had some incredible female talent.”
At least one of the Warriors went on to play field hockey at the Division I level. Darlene Barber played the sport for Purdue.
Little Windsor (enrollment 540 in grades kindergarten through 12) is not only surviving when it comes to field hockey, the Yellow Jackets are thriving.
Sure, they had a bump when they played only on the JV level when the varsity program had to shut down in 2015 due to insufficient numbers, but coach Jody Wood steered the Jacks through that and now they are arguably the Cadillac of Division III field hockey.
Windsor has won the last two Division III state crowns, beating Stowe 3-0 in the 2019 title game and then Stowe again 2-1 in 2020 on goals by Karen Kapuscinski and Hannah Wood.
Bellows Falls retains its No. 1 ranking in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus field hockey rankings but nobody has come closer to the Terriers than Windsor, a 4-0 setback.
Sandy Clary was the architect of a Windsor program that has a proud history. She was at the helm of the Jacks for 42 years and her teams won six Vermont Division II state crowns.
Now, with Jody Wood guiding the Jacks, the championship feeling is back and each succeeding week the little school on State Street looks more and more like it boasts a field hockey team that can win a third straight state championship.
Here is this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus field hockey power rankings with last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. Bellows Falls 5-0 (1) The Terriers just keep rolling. They have outgunned opponents 33-1.
2. Hartford 3-0 (2) The Hurricanes will blow into Rutland on Friday looking to keep a perfect season intact.
3. South Burlington (5) The Wolves routed Middlebury 8-0 in their last outing. Closest call was a 4-2 win over CVU.
4. Mount Abraham 4-0 (4) The Eagles have yet to surrender a goal.
5. Essex 2-1 (UR) Since dropping the opener to Rice, the Hornets have outscored Mount Mansfield and CVU by a combined score of 8-1.
6. Burr and Burton Academy 3-2 (10) The Bulldogs made a statement by blanking a very good Otter Valley team 2-0. Now, they have an opportunity to make a statement with an exclamation point. Bellows Falls is coming to town on Friday.
7. CVU 2-2 (3) The Redhawks lost to a couple of strong teams, Rice and Burr and Burton.
8. Windsor 2-3-1 (9) Here’s another team that made a statement — with a loss. After losing 8-0 in the season opener to Bellows Falls, the Yellow Jackets stood up to the Terriers weeks later, falling 4-0. The Jacks are getting better all the time.
9. Otter Valley 3-1-1 (6) Even the blemishes aren’t bad, a loss to BBA and a 2-2 tie with Windsor.
10. Spaulding 3-0-1 (UR) The Crimson Tide is tough to score on. They rang up three shutouts before a 2-2 tie with rival U-32.
On the bubble: Rice, Woodstock and U-32.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
