NORTHFIELD — This weekend four of the nation’s top NCAA Division III hockey teams will compete in the 21st Annual Primelink Great Northern Shootout at Norwich University’s Kreitzberg Arena.
The Middlebury Panthers, Plattsburgh State Cardinals and Adrian Bulldogs are all D-III national powers who will battle for the top prize alongside Norwich. This year’s event will mark the seventh time that Norwich has hosted the tourney. With a total of nine Primelink wins, the Cadets are excited to have the opportunity to bring the tournament and the trophy home again. This year, the addition of Adrian will make the competition even fiercer.
The action will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday when Middlebury faces Plattsburgh. Norwich and Adrian will play the late game at 7 p.m. Saturday’s consolation game will begin at 4 p.m., while the championship is slated to start at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs will be the new kids on the block, following in the footsteps of many other national powers that have made the trek to Vermont or New York to compete in the tourney. In 2014, the Concordia Cobbers joined the tournament and upset the competition when they took the championship. In 2015 the University of Connecticut Camels joined the list of teams to battle it out for the tournament trophy. In 2016 the Cobbers once again joined the tournament, hoping to pull of another upset. In 2017 the Lawrence University Vikings joined the PrimeLink family and suffered a 4-2 loss to Plattsburgh in the title game.
Norwich enters the action with a 2-2-1 record after dropping its last two games. The Cadets’ offensive leaders have been Félix Brassard (two goals, two assists), Todd Jackson (two goals, one assist), Connor Swystun (one goal, two assists), Noah Williams (one goal, two assists) and Gabriel Chicoine (three assists). Norwich goalie Tom Aubrun has stopped 88 percent of the shots he’s faced and boasts a 2.84 goals-against average.
Since the beginning of the tournament in 1998, a participating team has gone on to win the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Division III title nine times. The tournament truly is a major college hockey attraction and has often been an accurate predictor of the season’s outcome.
PRIMELINK TITLE
GAME HISTORY
1998
Norwich 5, Middlebury 2
1999
Plattsburgh 6, Middlebury 3
2000
Middlebury 3, Potsdam 0
2001
Norwich 5, Middlebury 1
2002
Norwich 5, Potsdam 2
2003
Middlebury 5, Plattsburgh 2
2004
Norwich 2, Middlebury 1
2005
Middlebury 3, Plattsburgh 2
2006
Norwich 4, Plattsburgh 2
2007
Plattsburgh 5, Norwich 3
2008
Middlebury 3, Norwich 2
2009
Norwich 2, Plattsburg 1 (SO)
2010
Plattsburgh 3, Norwich 2
2011
Norwich 5, Elmira 2
2012
Norwich 5, Middlebury 4
2013
Plattsburgh 3, Middlebury 1
2014
Concordia 2, Norwich 1
2015
Plattsburgh 6, Norwich 5
2016
Norwich 3, Concordia 0
2017
