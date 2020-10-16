COVID-19 has not kept Rutland county athletes from competing. Many events have gone virtual, and Green Mountain Speedskating Club is wrapping up an active summer of virtual competition.
Speedskaters David Manfredi of Rutland, and Danica Stein of Poultney, skated in the 2020 Skate Of The Union in July.
This year, with social distancing the new normal, the event was virtual only.
Skaters had a choice of distances; inline skaters Manfredi and Stein opted for the half marathon (21K), which they skated on back roads in Clarendon. The oldest competitor in the half marathon at 72, Manfredi turned in a time of 1:09:57.
“Road skating is different from skating on a flat track with a predictable surface. There were some hills, which give you a reprieve going down, but you have to work hard going up,” Manfredi said.
Stein’s time of 1:13:00 made her the third fastest of 10 women racers.
“I started my stopwatch and then I just hit the ground running, or, I should say, skating,“ she said. “It felt like a long sprint. I never took much of a rest.”
The months of August and September brought the Mangled August Virtual Distance Challenge, an event sponsored by Mangled Momentum and benefiting the Mountain Bike Association of Arizona.
The challenge was to bike or skate 200 miles in the month of August; organizers then extended the challenge into September. Prizes were awarded for 100, 150, and 200 miles. Manfredi completed his 200 miles on skates in August, and continued to 351 miles in September.
Stein chose to ride, biking 200 miles in August and continuing to 432 miles by the end of September.
“This was an amazing opportunity for skaters and riders anywhere, at any level, to stay active and work towards a goal,“ Stein said.
“I know I got out there a few times when I otherwise would not have. Working towards something specific definitely keeps you motivated,” Manfredi said.
Stein kept the momentum going by running in the Virtual Gritty 5K in September, an event hosted by the Philadelphia Flyers, sponsored by Penn Medicine, and masterminded by the Flyers’ mascot “Gritty.”
Stein’s time of 29:36 surprised her.
“Running is not really my sport, but I worked hard and trained for it. For me, that was pretty fast. But it was all about having fun for the benefit of my home community. There were 1,628 participants, and Gritty himself said you could complete the 5K – or not! – any way you wanted.”
Now the athletes turn their attention to ice, as Spartan Arena has been restored to a skating rink once again. Green Mountain Speedskating Club has begun another season, and they welcome anyone – kids, teens, adults, families – with basic skating skills. Standard COVID protection and sanitation protocols will be observed at Spartan Arena. Speedskating sessions are scheduled for Friday evenings at 6 p.m.
Those interested can call Coach David Manfredi at 802-779-2853.
