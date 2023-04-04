The beer that Clint was drinking in the movie Jaws was a Narragansett.
But that's not what baby boomers remember about that brand of beer. No, we grew up listening to the magical voice of Curt Gowdy describing Boston Red Sox games on Rutland radio station WSYB with that catchy Narragansett tune providing the between-innings commercial.
Have a Gansett. There was something about the commercial at that time that screamed BASEBALL.
One commercial on Red Sox games of more recent vintage was for Franklin's Restaurant in Proctor, specifically its wings.
Sadly, this year that little ditty about those wings as well as the Red Sox have are gone from WSYB.
When you were unable to be home to watch the Sox, being able to have them on in your car was a joy of summer.
No more. The soundtrack of summer in Rutland for about 80 decades is gone as of this year.
We will have to search the dial for the Red Sox station most listenable to in the Rutland area and some days we might be out of luck.
Local sports has disappeared along with it. There were no Rutland High football or basketball games carried on WSYB, a station once known for local sports with its broadcasting of games as well as a Saturday morning sports talk show that focused a lot on the local scene.
Local radio is vanishing but, thankfully, not everywhere. WVTK in Middlebury has a clear signal in Rutland and you can still listen to Middlebury Tiger football in the fall on that station as well as Middlebury College hockey.
In celebration of local radio, let's pop open a Gansett. Here is a six-pack of memories from local radio.
1. Woodstock defeated Lyndon Institute 17-14 in the 1996 state championship football game but what happened in the radio booth was as memorable as what happened on the field.
Ray Lemire was calling the action that day for an Upper Valley radio station.
Woodstock's Jason Young had just booted the ball through the uprights for the winning field goal. Lemire turned to his analyst for some commentary but got none. Silence.
The analyst was moved to tears and unable to talk.
The analyst, you see, was Lou Young, father of the day's hero.
A great moment in radio that is so Vermont.
2. When Ziggy Livingston and Dick Bullock were broadcasting Middlebury Union High School football, it was a hoot.
It was like listening to a couple of old guys just having a conversation. You could not always tell what was happening, but nobody complained. Their love of MUHS football came through loud and clear.
And they were beloved.
When Livingston died, Dave Sears was paired with Bullock for the broadcasts.
When Bullock passed away, Sears delivered the eulogy. Sears also brought Bullock's radio station jacket to every game and hung it in the booth.
After Bullock's death in 2010, the Middlebury football team wore his initials on their helmets.
Then, sadly, Sears died way too young.
Former WSYB broadcaster Jack Healey and I stood in a long line for his wake, a line that snaked far outside of the Brandon funeral home.
Livingston, Bullock and Sears were adored by the Middlebury community. If you were around for them, sometimes you can still hear their voices.
3. One day, Bob Lipman and Tom Hoyt were at St. Peter's Field in Rutland describing the action for Hartford High fans in the Upper Valley as the Hurricanes played Mount St. Joseph at St. Peter's Field.
Except the Hartford fans never heard any of the first half.
Healey, broadcasting the game over WSYB with Vince Allo, figures one of them knocked the plug out of its socket.
It was relayed to Hoyt and Lipman at halftime by a policeman that they had not been on the air.
The situation was remedied before the second-half kickoff.
Healey, to this day, often talks about how mild mannered Lipman and Hoyt were in handling the news.
Most would have thrown a fit.
"I couldn't believe how calm they were," Healey said.
4. Tim Johnson has been calling games over the radio for Brattleboro Union High School fans for a long time.
He said his favorite broadcasts were of Brattleboro winning the 2004 state championship in baseball, the softball state title game for the Colonels in 2010 and the Division II state championship game in football in 2019 when Brattleboro defeated Bellows Falls 46-7.
"The softball championship is the one that stands out," Johnson said.
"It was played at Poultney and they couldn't find the national anthem. Darrell Sawyer suggested me to sing it and it made it seem like a home game for the Brattleboro fans."
Then, he got to describe the action to fans back home in Brattleboro with the Colonels beating Essex 1-0 in extra innings.
5. All the decades that Healey had been doing sports broadcasting in Rutland over WHWB or WSYB, his favorite game to broadcast was not a buzzer-beater or an incredible comeback. It was not even a state championship game.
It was simply the best one-on-one battle he had ever seen on a basketball court.
"It always has been the best game I have seen and the best broadcast I have done," Healey said of the 1981 Division I boys semifinal basketball game between Rice and Rutland at UVM's Patrick Gym.
Rutland's Jim McCaffrey and Rice's Keith Cieplicki waged a Magic-Bird type of battle that ended in an 81-74 victory for Rutland.
"I still wish I had a tape of it," Healey said.
"And the three state championship football games between Rutland and MSJ were all special, too."
6. WHWB and WSYB were both known for their local sports talk shows.
Much of the talk was local but one early October night in 1978, the callers made sure that it was all about the Red Sox and Yankees.
Healey and Mich Braves were hosting the show just after Bucky Dent blasted the three-run home run that gave New York a playoff victory over the Sox in the 163rd game of the season — a game to see who would get into the playoffs.
"We got one call after another. The show went way over the time it was supposed to end," Healey said.
The callers knew that Healey was a Red Sox fanatic and numerous calls were roasting him.
"I was just glad that calls were coming in one right after another," Healey said.
Local sports radio was red hot then.
Has it gone the way of the leather helmet in Rutland? Or can it come back under an enterprising person who sees the opportunity?
Have a Gansett.
