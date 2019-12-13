The start of a new wrestling season means a clean slate.
Every wrestler is 0-0, every team has something to prove and a state championship is the light at the end of the tunnel.
For the past 31 years, that light has shined brightly on Mount Anthony, and the question remains, will anybody ever knock them off?
A quartet of Rutland County wrestling teams, along with Springfield, are all ready to give the state’s elite their best shot.
FAIR HAVEN
The Fair Haven wrestling team is known for its pinning and two of its wrestlers were a pin away from a state championship last winter.
Senior Dylan Lee and junior Sam Worthing highlight the Slaters’ group and both should be contenders for a state title at their weight class.
Lee dropped his championship match to Essex’s Ben Stewart last winter. Lee is coming up on a milestone for his career, with 96 wins, just four away from the 100-win plateau.
Worthing fell in the finals to Mount Anthony’s Keegan Coon. Coon is a senior this year, so it’s possible Worthing could wrestle him once again at states.
“They’re both tough. We don’t really know where they’ll be at yet for their weight class,” said Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock. “They’re good leaders. I get on them in practice, but they don’t fool around.”
Fair Haven saw a jump in numbers from three wrestlers to seven this season.
Even with lower numbers, the Slaters have been a force when it comes to being competitive in tournaments.
“We’re a tournament team. We excel in tournaments,” Shaddock said. “We score big points even if we don’t have a lot of guys.”
Fair Haven consistently has a handful of wrestlers that make noise in states, and even in New Englands.
Shaddock sees that pipeline continuing with the youth that’s coming up through the program in the coming years. The hard-working regimen he preaches fuels that.
“The future looking bright,” Shaddock said. “Wrestling is tough sport. On my teams, you don’t sit in the bleachers. If we go to an event, you’re wrestling. Training is tough. We wrestle an hour and half practice, sometimes just for a six-minute match.”
Shaddock has his son, Gable, coaching the middle school team and helping out with the varsity squad. Gable was a 100-win wrestler, himself, and took third and fourth place in states during his high school career.
“It’s nice to have someone who knows my terminology and knows what’s happening,” Scott Shaddock said. “We’re right there on the same page.”
With their first real competition ahead of them this weekend, the Slaters are ready to get going.
“Somebody out of this group is going to come up and surprise people and put their name up on the banner. Our big thing is putting names up on our banner,” Shaddock said.
“Teams can’t overlook us, because if you do, you’re in trouble.”
Fair Haven opens competition this weekend for the early bird tournament at St. Johnsbury.
The Slaters are set to host the Southern Vermont League Jamboree on February 15.
MILL RIVER
Development is on the mind for the Mill River wrestling team.
After losing state runner-up Gideon Bosch to graduation, along with Levi Tarbell, a sixth-place state finisher, the Minutemen have a younger crop looking to achieve similar success.
Mill River saw a doubling in the amount of athletes who came out to wrestle. Last winter, the Minutemen had five wrestlers, and now, they’ll boast 10.
A pair of freshman, in Amelia Jones (132 pounds) and Owen Seward (152 pounds), are expected to be some of the top wrestlers on the roster. The team will try to get them as much experience as they can to help them improve.
“They’ll go back and forth between varsity and junior varsity,” said Mill River coach Lee Tyminski. “The rest of the wrestlers are first year.”
Along with Jones and Seward, Caleb Spencer (106), Cayden Beamis (126 or 132), Will Tyminski (138), Christian Beamis (145) and Christopher Alexander (195 or 220) will see mat time for Mill River in varsity and junior varsity tournaments.
With a bunch of inexperience on the roster, the Minutemen are doing what they can to bring each wrestler along at their own pace.
“Three of the guys are just starting out, but they’re picking up on it,” Tyminski said. “We’ll see how they do for their first competition on Saturday. It will be good mat time for them.”
Mill River has a junior varsity and middle school tournament this weekend and open up varsity competition on Wednesday at Burr and Burton.
OTTER VALLEY
Otter Valley had the best finish out of the Rutland County schools at states last year, finishing in a tie for sixth place.
The Otters hope to build off last year’s success with another great season in 2019-20.
Otter Valley’s biggest graduation loss on the mat was Josh Beayon, who took third place at states at 182 pounds.
According to Otters coach Cole Mason, the team has around 14 guys on their roster.
“We have a good mix of freshmen, sophomores and juniors and one senior,” Mason said.
Junior David Williams will be a key piece for Otter Valley, following a runner-up finish at 138 at last year’s states.
Fellow junior Levi Cram dealt with injuries last year, but he is healthy and should be a strong competitor as well.
Jared Denis will be another leader of the group.
“It’s huge to have people who have been in the program that have had experience and know what we expect,” Mason said. “It’s great for our younger kids.”
Otter Valley has an impressive set of underclassmen that should make a difference this year on the mat.
Tucker Babcock, Caleb Whitney, Sam Martin, Dom Davis and Parker Swain are young guys that will have key roles this season.
“We’ll look to them to make up some points to us that we’ll need come state tournament time,” Mason said.
Otter Valley begins competition on Saturday with the NEC tournament. The Otters follow that up with their most difficult dual meet of the season against MAU on Wednesday.
Otter Valley hosts its annual invitational on the morning of January 4.
RUTLAND
Wrestling is a club sport at Rutland High School, but that doesn’t take away from the dedication its athletes have on the mat.
The Raiders took 13th at last year’s state championship meet and had then-senior Dakota Peters win his second straight state championship at 160 pounds.
With Peters graduating this past spring, it’ll be new crop of wrestlers trying to make their mark.
Rutland had two wrestlers come out to compete this winter, in Tyler Terrian and Aidan Barry.
The Raiders are without a coach of their own, so they’ve been practicing with Fair Haven and getting guidance from Slaters coach Scott Shaddock.
“(Rutland athletic director) Mike Norman got a hold of me because their two coaches had job changes and they couldn’t make a commitment for practices,” Shaddock said. “They’ve come down and practice with us at times in the past.”
Rutland wrestlers will compete at the same meets Fair Haven does throughout the season.
SPRINGFIELD
With multiple key wrestlers coming back this winter, Springfield looks to make a marked improvement from last year’s 18th-place finish at states.
Senior Brandon Bennett (195 pounds), senior Skylar Wallace (285) and junior Donavin Sprano (220) are among the top wrestlers to return.
“Last year’s success can be a stepping stone for them,” said Cosmos coach Don Beebe. “We’re just trying to correct the mistakes from last year, so they can be even better this year.”
Last season was Sprano’s first in the sport, which bodes well for his growth as he gains more experience.
“He’s that mush smarter and that much more experienced heading into this year,” Beebe said.
Springfield has eight guys on varsity, with sophomores Bryan Stafford (195), Logan Webster (182) and Tim Arsden (138) and freshmen David Rigney (106) and Cole Wright (145) rounding out the squad.
Wright, in particular, could be a future standout for the Cosmos, coming off a season where he was second in the middle school state tournament.
Beebe thinks Wright will fare well, but isn’t putting too much pressure on him as he adjusts to the high school level.
“Cole has a great work ethic,” Beebe said. “He put in the work during the summer and did 100 push-ups and pull-ups daily. I think he’ll do alright as a freshman.”
Springfield could be a strong team for the next handful of years with a talented core at the high school level and successful middle school program as well.
“The middle school kids are like a little wolf pack,” Beebe said. “They’re very supportive and and they look up the high school kids.”
Springfield opens up competition this weekend at the St. Johnsbury early bird tournament.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.