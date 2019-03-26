A late-season road game had just been put in the books. Damien Strahorn and his Colby coaching staff were in the front of the Mules bus, discussing something they’d wished freshman Noah Tyson had done differently.
“Can you believe it took 23 games for us to have a ‘Noah’ moment?” Strahorn recalled saying Tuesday.
That’s the kind of season the Mules guard was having on the way to a spot on the New England Small College Conference All-Defensive Team and the NESCAC Rookie of the Year Award.
Tyson stepped right in and started all 25 games for the Mules, and finished the season second (just barely) in minutes played. Tyson’s statistics look very similar to what Rutland High School fans had grown accustomed to seeing during back-to-back state championship seasons. He’s a guy who does everything and makes his teammates better: 10.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1 steal per game. The 6-foot-2 guard led the team in offensive rebounds and tied for first in thefts. And he led the NESCAC in assist-to-turnover ratio.
But now he’s doing it at a different level.
“It’s one of the top Division III conferences in the country,” said his high school coach, Rutland’s Mike Wood.
“He was a pleasure to coach,” Strahorn said. “We’re thankful every day that he’s in our program.”
Strahorn has had big recruiting classes in his eight years at Colby, but Tyson was unique in that he immediately made his mark on a program that was already competitive.
The secret on Tyson was out early in the year when he won Maine Rookie of the Week honors for the first of five times.
“Noah came into a team that had won 17 games and really impacted. He really emerged early on as a difference-maker,” Strahorn said. “We certainly felt like he was a guy who could become a really important piece. He drives winning in such important ways.”
The 2018 Vermont Player of the Year’s success is no surprise to Wood.
“I felt like he was a kid who has his best basketball ahead and I think we’re — how do you say it? — touching the tip of the iceberg,” Wood said. “I think he’s just going to get better and better.”
Tyson found a good fit for his collegiate career with a program that plays fast and takes advantage of his all-around strengths. He can defend down low or on top, rebound, shoot inside and out, run the offense and fly in transition.
Tyson shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range but it was his overall play that earned his starting role just two weeks into the Mules’ preseason camp.
“Not only is he a smart player who can take on any role, he’s a plus-defender and rebounder,” Strahorn said. “The other thing is his consistency throughout the year.”
Colby assistant coach Tyler Ackley was instrumental in bringing Tyson to Waterville, Maine, as a player who knew Tyson since he was about 10 years old. Tyson is the son of Castleton University Associate Dean for Athletics & Recreation Deanna Tyson, and was a gym rat at Glenbrook Gym.
Ackley was the Most Valuable Player on coach Paul Culpo’s Spartans his junior year and played with the same pace: with his hair on fire.
“First of all, Noah is much, much better than I ever was,” Ackley said, laughing. “He was unbelievable. He took some of our weaknesses and turned them into strengths.”
Tyson finds himself in a situation similar to his high school days: he plays on teams where he is not required to do a lot of scoring. But an evolution is taking place in that part of his game. He had seven 3-pointers in the first half of a 115-79 win over Southern Maine in just his second game, and late in the season had two big, back-to-back 3s in a clutch 90-80 win over Wesleyan.
“We ran a lot of our offense through him,” said Ackley. “I’m excited to see what the next few years hold for him. He has a chance to be a special player.”
“I still remember the day I got an email from Noah,” Strahorn said. “I said ‘Tyler, do you know this guy?’ It was one of those odd circumstances. We were so fortunate to have that connection.”
Ackley laughed.
“That email might have sat in coach’s box a long time,” he said.
The Colby staff compare Tyson to the past three NESCAC Rookies of the Year and think they’ve got the best of the bunch.
“Rookie of the Year in the NESCAC is a fantastic honor,” Strahorn said. “With his potential and work ethic and skill set, he can be an all-conference player. He was on the cusp of that this year.”
About the only downside to Colby’s 17-8 season, at least as far as Rutland-area folks are concerned, is that the Mules’ schedule did not bring them very close to Tyson’s old stomping grounds.
That will be resolved next year when Colby visits NESCAC foe Middlebury College with a team that graduates only one reserve player.
“I think it’ll be a great crowd,” said Wood. “There’s a lot of people from the Castleton and Fair Haven and Rutland area that are really rooting for him.”
Not to mention his newest following in Waterville.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
