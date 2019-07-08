It is still a few months away from Grantland Rice’s blue-gray October sky, but Sunday in July there were as many footballs in the air in Rutland County as there are when the sport is in season.
The day dawned with the Quarterbacks/Receivers Specialty Clinic at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field. Then, in the evening, the Vermont Shrine team met from 5 to 7 p.m. at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium for a pre-Shrine practice. It was a tune-up for when the team reports for camp on July 28 at Castleton ahead of the all-star high school football game to be played Aug. 3 at the same site against New Hampshire.
Not far from the Shrine team’s practice, new Fair Haven Union High School head coach Jim Hill was sending his team through its weekly 7-on-7 passing scrimmage at the high school.
There was plenty of football to titillate the senses before things get more serious. Here is a small sampling of the day.
Rutland
Jeff Porter, head coach for both the semipro Vermont Bucks and the University of Vermont club football team, was the director for the Quarterback/Receivers Specialty Clinic that kicks off the week-long Vermont Football Camp here.
Porter is a Colchester High graduate but the Lakers did not have a football program when he attended the school.
“I always had the desire to play but since I couldn’t play I had the desire to help,” Porter said.
He became involved with the Colchester team when the school started football. He surfaced as the head coach for the UVM club squad and this spring the opportunity presented itself to be the Bucks head coach.
“It was all kind of a happy accident,” Porter said of becoming the Bucks football coach.
Sunday, he faced about 20 young players aspiring to get better at one of the skill positions. He was decked out in green and gold UVM shorts and the orange and black Bucks sweatshirt.
The Bucks are an indoor team in an arena league, meaning they play on a field 50 yards long with eight players on the field from each team.
The Bucks struggled through the season because the New England Arena League struggled so. Playing all games in Danvers, Massachusetts, for lack of a suitable home in Vermont, the Bucks only got in three games but they did win two of them.
The 14-man roster was comprised totally of Vermont players, but they were from the northern part of the state for the most part. Jordan Goodrich, familiar to Castleton University football fans after an outstanding career as a tight end for the Spartans, was a receiver for the Bucks.
Porter is hopeful that his association with the camp in Rutland might cultivate relationships that will bring some players from southern Vermont into the Bucks’ family.
“The hope is to get some players from outside but keep the core of the team Vermont players,” Porter said.
Players must be 18 to play for the Bucks because a contract is involved.
Waterbury’s George Eget is in his 30s and had an outstanding season as a defensive back for the Bucks.
Porter points to Eget as “the beauty of the Vermont Bucks” in that people can keep playing if they love the game.
Porter is hopeful the league can beef up to the point where the Bucks can play a full schedule next season.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said.
The numbers in camp are down, but that is a reflection of what is going on with football everywhere.
The 20 or so players at Sunday’s clinic and the 75 to 85 that camp director Chadde Wolf was expecting during the week is far below the nearly 200 that attended the same camp during its peak years.
But Wolf said the attitude of the players here is better than ever.
“All the kids love it. They all want to be here. The attitude in camp has never been better,” Wolf said. “When we had 160 kids, there were always some who the coaches complained about. They would say, ‘I can’t get him to do this drill.’ Some of those players were here only because their parents wanted them here.”
Blaise Zambrano, who recently retired as the Castleton University defensive coordinator, will be on the camp staff along with former CU player and graduate assistant coach Tyler Higley, of Brattleboro.
Castleton
Considering the time of year, the turnout was pretty healthy for Sunday night’s Shrine practice. Well over half of the 36 players made it.
Fair Haven’s Cam Coloutti was unable to attend so Rutland’s Ryan Moore got all the reps at quarterback.
Moore looked good. His passes had plenty of zip and nearly all of them were on target.
The original quarterback selections were to be Coloutti and St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady. Cady was unable to play because he is a scholarship player at Division II Assumption, where an early camp precludes his appearing in the Shrine Game.
Vermont head coach Marty Richards is elated with Moore.
“When we lost Cady a couple of coaches really wanted Moore. They were really high on him,” Vermont line coach Mike Empey said.
Norm Lozier and Tim Root are 1986 Rutland graduates who played football for Joe Teta in high school. Lozier is Vermont’s defensive coordinator and Root is also working with the defense.
The game has changed dramatically since the late Teta coached, but Lozier said “100%” of his coaching style comes from Teta.
“I learned from him that you do not have to scream and yell to get respect,” Lozier said.
Richards and all of the MMU staff that included Lozier and Root resigned after winning the Division I state crown last year. The Rutland graduates have found new coaching homes. Lozier is going to the CVU staff and Root to Essex.
New Castleton offensive coordinator Brian Grady stopped by the Shrine practice.
A number of Grady’s players from last year’s Fair Haven team are on the Vermont squad: Jake Grenier, Coloutti, Aaron Szabo and Jesse Tucker.
Tucker’s family recently moved to Alaska but he is staying here until the Maple Sugar Bowl is over.
Watching practice, Grady called Tucker “one of the best two-way players I have ever coached.”
Grady compared Tucker’s versatility to Mike Hackett, a player he coached at Mount St. Joseph.
Tucker played split, end, outside linebacker and defensive end for Grady.
“You could play him anywhere and he would know what to do in two seconds,” Grady said.
Tucker averaged 22 yards per reception last fall for the Slaters.
Fair Haven
Hill is grooming Evan Reed as Coloutti’s successor at quarterback for Fair Haven. Reed was the QB for an unbeaten Fair Haven JV squad last year.
The weekly 7-on-7 sessions are preparing the Division II Slaters for a tough opener against Division I Middlebury.
CAUGHT ON THE FLY: It’s hard to believe but Chittenden County rivals Essex and Burlington-South Burlington are not on one another’s schedule this season. They will meet in a preseason scrimmage. ... Chadde’s son Logan Wolf, a former U-32 quarterback now at Merrimack College, is on the staff this week at the Rutland camp. ... Mount Mansfield’s Patrick Burke missed the Shrine practice due to orientation at St. Lawrence University. ... Vermont Shrine lineman Reno Tuttle is headed to UVM’s track and field program as a thrower. He was a state champion. ... Reed and Aubrey Ramey are expected to be a potent pass-catch tandem at Fair Haven this fall. They are also teammates on the Lakes Region American Legion baseball team.
