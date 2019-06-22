Rutland Country Club hosts the 113th Vermont Amateur July 9-11, when RCC member Drake Hull attempts to win his third straight title. If successful he would be the sixth player to do so.
Along those lines, test your knowledge of the men's state golf championship with this quiz.
Fore!
1. (An easy opening hole): He holds the record for the most Vermont Amateur championships with seven.
A, John Donnelly, Jr. B, Tom Pierce. C, George McKee.
2. (A long par-4). The Amateur switched from match play to medal play in this year:
A, 1962. B, 1981. C, 1979.
3. This future champion made the cut at Crown Point as a 13-year-old in 1986.
A, Hans Albertsson. B, Trevor Murphy. C, Grady Girard.
4. He is the only player to win the title four straight years.
A, Shawn Baker. B, Han Albertsson. C, Grady Girard.
5. Reggie Colomb led the 1984 Am at Mount Anthony for three rounds before this man snatched away the title on the final day.
A, Lloyd Hier. B, Art Bemis. C, Bob Maritano.
6. The tournament's second-winningest player holds the record for Vermont Amateur victories in the medal format with five.
A, Shawn Baker. B, Grady Girard. C, Trevor Murphy.
7. The youngest player to win the Am in the medal format is:
A, Hans Albertsson. B, Dustin Cone. C, George McKee.
8. He outdueled Dustin Cone in a playoff at Burlington Country Club in 2003 to win his only Vermont Amateur.
A, Barry Van Gerbig. B. Peter Metzler. C, Brian Albertazzi.
9. This player shot 9-under par for 36 holes on the last day to win the 2012 crown at Green Mountain National.
A, Garren Poirier. B, Mike Stackus. C, Brian Albertazzi.
10. This four-time Am winner later teamed with his son to win the L.D. Pierce at Rutland C.C.
A, John Donnelly Jr. B, Steve Pcolar. C, Bob Maritano.
11. Members of this club won the first eight Ams.
A, Burlington. B, Ekwanok. C, Waubanakee.
12. (No soup for you if you miss this one, class). He won the 2015 Amateur at Champlain with a birdie putt on the 72nd hole.
A, Troy Evans. B, Drake Hull. C, Alex Rainville.
13. This Rutland member finished as runner-up four times but won three Vermont Mid-Am titles.
A, Jody Larson. B, John Esterbrook. C, Tony Russo.
14. This Rutland member holed out for eagle on the same hole twice in the same day at Woodstock in 2000.
A, Jody Larson. B, Steve Waite. C, Barry Van Gerbig.
15. This player came out of the pack in the final round at Quechee Lakelands to win the 2004 title.
A, Gerald Ford. B, Hans Albertsson. C, Jonathan Dudley.
16. He won the 1999 Am at Woodstock and went on to become the first Vermonter to win the New Englands.
A, Shawn Baker. B, Hans Albertsson. C, Evan Russell.
17. Shawn Baker and Hans Albertsson combined to win nine of 10 Ams from 1983 to 1992. After years of chasing that duo, this player finally broke through for a victory at Kwiniaska in 1994.
A, Brad Griffin. B, Terry DeLeo. C, Tony Russo.
18. (Masters only). Reggie Colomb prepared for the 1984 Am at Mount Anthony by practicing his short game at this course: A, Prospect Bay; B, Ralph Myhre; C, Proctor-Pittsford.
19. He won a spectacular final-day shootout in stifling heat to capture the 1982 Am at Rutland.
A, Ronnie Cioffi. B, Tony Russo. C, Lloyd Hier.
20. (A layup to finish). What did Am winners David Bennett, Trevor Murphy and Shawn Baker have in common?
A, They were all practicing veterinarians. B, They all wore ZZ Top beards. C, They all won Ams by 10 or more shots.
ANSWERS
1. Tom Pierce
2. 1979
3. Hans Albertsson
4. Grady Girard 1995-1998
5. Art Bemis
6. Shawn Baker
7. Dustin Cone, age 16
8. Peter Metzler
9. Mike Stackus
10. John Donnelly Jr.
11. Ekwanok (1902-1909)
12. Alex Rainville
13. Jody Larson
14. Steve Waite
15. Jonathan Dudley
16. Shawn Baker
17. Terry DeLeo
18. Proctor-Pittsford
19. Tony Russo
20. They all won Ams by 10 or more shots
SCORING
15-plus correct, PGA Tour material.
10-14 correct, Club champion.
5-9 correct, Third-flight consolation.
1-4 correct, Back to the driving range.
