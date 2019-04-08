College of St. Joseph catcher Jeremy Johnson packs some power at the plate. It was on an early May day in 2018 that he blasted a tape-measure home run over the left fence at St. Peter’s Field against Pine Manor that shattered the windshield of a Honda Fit.
A year later, his dream of playing baseball at the Rutland college was shattered.
Johnson, who helped lead the Fort Ann High baseball team to the New York state championship in 2017, is having to look for new scenery due to the closure of the Rutland school. The Fighting Saints will play out the 2019 season but then it all comes to a halt with graduation on May 18.
There is a good chance Rutland County fans might still be seeing Johnson on a diamond next year. Castleton University is one of the schools he is considering.
Johnson said he is looking at the same schools he was eyeing out of high school — Castleton and a few New York State colleges.
“I am just waiting to see which one has the best financial package for me,” Johnson said.
CSJ coach Cam Curler, a former Castleton player, believes Johnson will be a great addition to any baseball program.
“He’s got talent,” said Curler, who believes Johnson’s best position is in the outfield.
An apt comparison, he said, is to Pat Mumford, the Mill River graduate who plays in the outfield on this year’s Castleton team.
“He’s got great baseball instincts and he is an athlete,” Curler said of Johnson. “He has got a strong first step. He is strong and fast.”
This is a very different season for Curler. He lost numerous players before the season even began due to the belief that the school would not remain open. He is working with a squad of only 13 players and that is one reason Johnson has been pressed into duty behind the plate.
“I am OK with it. I caught for my whole high school career. I will do what is best for the team,” Johnson said.
If operating with a small roster wasn’t bad enough, Curler had to take the Saints all the way to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, over the weekend to play what was supposed to be a home game against Great Bay Community College. That is because the backstop at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field was missing. It was supposed to be replaced but the one that came in was the wrong size, Curler said.
Not only is he coaching, Curler is busy trying to help players find their new homes.
“I would say my job description is 100% different this year,” he said.
Curler is also having to look for the next line on his own resume.
One player who won’t have to scramble to find his next baseball destination is Mill River graduate Lincoln Pritchard. That is because he will be one of the CSJ graduates on May 18.
Pritchard has pitched in all seven games for the Fighting Saints in relief.
An arm injury had Pritchard out of baseball for several years but he has come back with pretty good velocity.
“I have had him at 86 mph in the gym,” Curler said.
Johnson said his highlight at CSJ was going to the national United States Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament with the Fighting Saints in Dubois City, Pennsylvania, in 2018 as a freshman.
Now, he just might have some new highlights awaiting him in a different uniform.
The Fighting Saints won back-to-back baseball titles at the USCAA National Championship played at East Field in Glens Falls, New York, in 2016 and 2017.
Johnson had his own magical season in 2017. He scored the winning run to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh of the state high school championship game in Binghamton. The Fort Ann Cardinals edged North Collins 5-4 that day to claim the title.
“Fort Ann might be a small town but we had a lot of support for athletics,” Johnson said. “Our parents really pushed us and we went to a lot of tournaments growing up.”
Curler was an assistant coach on both of the CSJ national championship teams. Those were the glory days of CSJ baseball.
Who could have known at that time the peril that awaited the school?
This year, the program took a hit along with the school as a financial crisis took down the institution along with other small colleges in the Northeast that were forced to close.
Green Mountain College was another victim of financial problems and will have its final graduation next month.
That left local GMC athletes like Poultney’s Leanna Mason and Arlington’s Riley Lane looking for their next campus.
The book has already been closed on GMC’s sports history. There are no spring sports on the Poultney campus this year.
Despite the adversity, the Saints are still playing ball. Curler believes they can even string together enough victories to land a spot in the national tournament as part of the last hurrah.
