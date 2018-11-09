Local Sports

SATURDAY’S GAMES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alfred at Castleton, 1 p.m. Norwich at WPI, noon

MEN’S HOCKEY

Castleton at UMass-Boston, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Southern Maine at Castleton, 4 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bryant and Stratton (of Albany) at College of St. Joseph, 2 p.m. Norwich at Thomas, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

College of St. Joseph vs. Johnson at Northern University Classic, 1 p.m. Castleton vs. Southern Maine at USM Tipoff Classic, noon Norwich at Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

College of St. Joseph at Southern Vermont, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Central Maine at College of St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bristol C.C. at College of St. Joseph, 5 p.m. Plymouth at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
