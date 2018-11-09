Local Sports
SATURDAY’S GAMES
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alfred at Castleton, 1 p.m. Norwich at WPI, noon
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton at UMass-Boston, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Southern Maine at Castleton, 4 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bryant and Stratton (of Albany) at College of St. Joseph, 2 p.m. Norwich at Thomas, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
College of St. Joseph vs. Johnson at Northern University Classic, 1 p.m. Castleton vs. Southern Maine at USM Tipoff Classic, noon Norwich at Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY’S GAMES
MEN’S BASKETBALL
College of St. Joseph at Southern Vermont, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Central Maine at College of St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
