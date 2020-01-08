FAIR HAVEN — Reese Hadeka might have more options than he thought to play college football.
After being selected to participate in next week’s International Bowl at the Dallas Cowboys’ home at AT&T Stadium, the Fair Haven Union High School junior lineman is making a believer of himself.
“If I don’t pass out from being so nervous it will probably be fun to watch,” Hadeka said this week. “You take the best players from the whole country and it’s got to be exciting.”
Hadeka had to pass two regional steps to make the team and one college coach at a grueling tryout in Canton, Ohio, suggested to Hadeka that he might have a busy college search before he graduates high school in 2021.
It kind of knocked the big guy back.
“It was like, I’m a kid coming from Vermont and a Division I college coach told me I could be playing at a big school,” Hadeka said. “That kind of stuck with me.”
A stage like the International Bowl could help him do just that. The series of games in different age groups is sponsored by the NCAA and NFL and presented by USA Football. It’s a big showcase with plenty of exposure to college scouts.
Players and their parents are even offered guidance on how to make contacts and collect highlight clips to enhance college prospects.
Teams from all over the world participate in the International Bowl, which includes men’s and women’s flag football.
Hadeka will play for the U-18 team that will compete against a team from Mexico. The game will be played next Wednesday at 8 p.m.
https://internationalbowl.com/ has details and even viewing options.
If you don’t know much about the 17-year-old Hadeka, he’s a 6-foot-5, 250-pounder with quick feet and a long, strong reach. Once the offensive tackle/defensive lineman’s mitts are on you, coaches say, the game is up.
Hadeka is an all-stater and two-year starter at left tackle and defensive end.
“He moves his feet very well for a kid his size. His hands and feet set him apart from most linemen,” Fair Haven varsity coach Jim Hill says.
“He’s big, strong, smart and fast and works harder than anyone on the field. He’s an exemplary kid for your program. He checks all the boxes.”
Hadeka also has an aptitude for teaching and a leadership role which he used to guide a line where he was the only returning starter last season. He and line coach Chris Kiernan are credited with the rapid development of rising star David Doran.
Hadeka would have college options solely on his academic performance as a straight-A student in an honors program, but a really nice end to this tale would have him playing ball and studying psychology at Dartmouth, where family and friends could watch him play.
Sacred Heart is another possible destination on Hadeka’s radar.
“I think I’m aiming beyond Castleton at this point,” he said. “Obviously it’s not out of the picture and going to a place close to home is enticing so the family can come watch, but I do have an idea of where I would like to go.
“At first I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do but now this football thing has helped me because it could help me get into a big school.”
When the letter arrived at the high school informing Hadeka he’d been invited to the tryouts, he thought it might have been a gag.
“I’d never heard of this game. I had to look it up to see if it was real,” Hadeka said.
The final tryout in Canton included some 250 players and even being in an auditorium with that gathering made Hadeka think “Wow. I must be doing something right.”
Hadeka was offered a spot at tackle.
“It was pretty impressive, the size of some of the players,” he said.
Yet Hadeka did not recall a drill in which he did not perform well and the coaching staff must have thought the same thing.
After a prolonged waiting period Hadeka got his ticket to AT&T Stadium.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it. I’m a kid from Fair Haven, Vermont. I talked to guys from huge high schools where they get scouts every day,” he said.
Hadeka is also a member of the undefeated Slaters boys basketball team but coach Bob Prenevost happily gave his blessing for Hadeka to miss some games.
When this opportunity emerged Hadeka hurried into the weight room with his father, Scott, to get back into football shape.
The night before Hadeka suits up at AT&T, his basketball team will be hosting a game against MSJ. The unbeaten Slaters against the rival Mounties. You’d have to have a pretty darned good reason to miss that.
Hadeka does.
“It’s an honor,” he says. “It’s going to be great experience. I just hope to go out there and have fun.”
