BRANDON — The roof blew right off the House of Noise with Otter Valley’s astonishing 62-59 double overtime victory over Fair Haven in a Marble Valley League boys matchup Friday night.
Kollin Bissette’s stickback at the buzzer to tie the game at 46 at the end of regulation time brought the loudest in a series of deafening roars from the packed house. That completed OV’s rally from a 21-8 halftime deficit and a 35-24 deficit at the end of three periods.
Then, with the Otters having all but won the game, Fair Haven’s Kolhby Murray rattled in a 60-footer at the first overtime buzzer to extend the gut-wrenching drama further into the frigid night.
Finally, after Dylan Mackie hit the go-ahead 3 in the second OT and made two free throws with 9.9 seconds left for a 62-59 Otters lead, Fair Haven’s Zack Ellis threw up a frantic, off-balance shot from 3-point range that missed, bringing an end to the exciting and, from the look of some players coming off the court, exhausting night.
This is how a game that began with Fair Haven holding star guard tandem Mackie and Del Norwood scoreless in the 21-8 first half inexplicably played out.
“If you looked at our first half or even the third quarter you wouldn’t think that (the final score) would be the game,” said OV coach Greg Hughes.
“They outplayed us, they controlled the game the entire time but that’s what happens when scoring gets you back into it. It was crazy. It was fun.
“We have a lot of seniors so they have that grind and know the pressure at the end of the game. To come back against a team like that ... I’m pretty happy with that.”
Tyler Rowe had 19 points, Mackie had 17 and Norwood 16 all after halftime for the 9-5 Otters.
Parker Morse had 12 points, Aubrey Ramey 10 and Joey Gannon 10 points and 19 rebounds for the 8-4 Slaters.
Both teams had ample opportunity to put away the contest.
With the Otters bearing down in the fourth period, the Slaters missed seven straight free throws, including three front ends of 1 and 1s.
The Otters went 2 for 6 at the line in the first overtime before Murray’s Hail Mary trey, which hit the backboard on a nearly flat angle and went in.
OV had a 57-53 lead in the second OT on a Rowe trey and a Mackie free throw. The Slaters responded with Morse nailing a trey and three foul shots in four attempts for a 59-57 lead. Then Mackie’s 3 put the Otters ahead for good and the Slaters missed two more foul shots with a chance to take the lead.
Fair Haven scored the game’s first 12 points with a patient attack and frustrated the Otters with a hard-working defense. OV struggled to get shots and even when they were able to get the ball inside, they missed under pressure.
Ramey and Andrew Ferrara combined for 11 first-half points while OV had one basket (a 3 by Rowe) in the period and only three field goals in the half. It was not until only 2:30 remained in the third period that either Mackie or Norwood scored but then the top really came off the OV offense.
And the House of Noise.
