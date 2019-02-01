Green Mountain College was in its infancy as a co-ed institution in the late 1970s when a group of male students asked the administration for permission to form a basketball team.
The administration supported the students’ wishes and eventually the first of many varsity programs took shape at the Poultney school. And from that humble beginning evolved a fever-pitch interest in a county basketball rivalry among Green Mountain, then-Castleton State College and The College of St. Joseph the Provider in Rutland.
The three schools mixed it up for years in the now-defunct Mayflower Conference. It’s been decades since that rivalry captured the imagination and following of faithful fan bases. Now it’s gone, just like the schools’ connections to the conference that bound them together.
An unfortunate chapter to that legacy was written last week when Green Mountain announced that it was succumbing to financial pressure to close its doors at the conclusion of this semester.
The reaction of Crispin White, who played for Castleton and coached at Green Mountain, was “sadness. I live right around the corner in Poultney. I was an assistant there from 1988 to 1998 and my wife worked there for 25 years,” he said.
White, originally from Newport News, Virginia, played during what many would consider the golden age of college basketball in Rutland County, when the triangular rivalry was the focus of the winter and the schools’ little gyms would be wall-to-wall with fans when the teams met.
“It was a great rivalry,” said White, a 1986 Castleton graduate who now works at CSJ. “Any time you had Castleton against St. Joe’s or St. Joe’s against Green Mountain or Green Mountain against Castleton those gyms were always packed and you were playing for county pride.”
White laughed. “I’m sure we went past the fire code,” he said.
White remembers a game against Green Mountain in his senior year when the Eagles were led by Rich Conover. White recalled that Conover had passed on a scholarship to play at Fairleigh Dickinson to attend GMC.
“They came into our gym and it was just a war,” he said. “There’s 30 seconds left and they were up a point and luckily Rich fouled out and we made some free throws and we won.”
Castleton rose to prominence in that era as an NAIA power under the guidance of coach Stan Van Gundy, who has gone on to coach at three NBA franchises.
White said Castleton vs. Green Mountain had an even more special significance because the schools are a 10-minute drive apart.
“The game would be the talk of the town,” said White.
“Our rivalry games were intense,” said Sherman Hunt, a CSJ star from 1980-84. “It was weird because most of the guys were rivals on the court but off the court we would hang out and were friends. But once the ball went up, it was a pretty intense rivalry.
“We would all be down at Meadow Street (playground in Rutland) and if you didn’t get there by 4:30 or a quarter to five you might wait two hours to get into a game.”
Hunt and White were both prolific rebounders who came to the area and set down roots. Hunt played on a Mayflower championship team his first year with Greg Mauriello as the head coach. The following three years, Mark Benetatos, who also played for the Saints, took over as coach.
CSJ’s home games were played in what is now the main building on campus in a compact gymnasium.
“For a small school, it was standing-room only,” said Hunt, a native of Hartford, Connecticut.
“The rivalry games just had a little extra umph,” he said. “And what was nice with those games is we played home and away so you always played them twice.”
Hunt’s teams included players like Ken Sanders, Tom Thornton and Steve Lynch. Paul Booth, now the Norwich head coach, was the point guard.
“I was looking for a small college and I didn’t want to go too far away,” Hunt said. “I have no regrets. It was a small community and tight-knit and the games were pretty exciting.”
The area had that affect on more than just athletes. Last year, when elected to the Castleton Hall of Fame, Van Gundy made the trip to Castleton for the induction ceremony.
“That’s how much he loved being here,” said White. “Of all the guys who played from 1983 to 1986, I was able to get all but five to come back.”
White says he’s still in touch with Van Gundy.
“We still text each other,” he said.
Van Gundy built his Castleton powerhouses around players like White, Bryan DeLoatch and Matt Dempsey. Dempsey went on to coach several GMC teams to the NAIA tournament.
Dempsey’s United States Merchant Marine Academy women’s basketball team was 14-1 and he had beaten neck cancer. Life was good.
Then, earlier this month, that world was interrupted by a blitz of text messages from former players he had coached at Green Mountain College informing him that the school was closing.
The memories flooded back and they were good ones. Dempsey’s GMC men’s basketball team had advanced to four NAIA national tournaments.
“There are a lot of fond memories. I still have the plaques in my office,” he said from the Merchant Marine Academy.
“There are so many great memories. Our rivalry with Castleton and Westbrook were among those.
“(The memories) weren’t all in the gym. I had my wedding reception in the campus dining hall.”
Those rivalry games with neighboring Castleton were red hot. Mat Parker, now the athletic director for the Rockland Public Schools in Illinois, played in them from 1992-1996 for Castleton.
“Green Mountain had Alamar Brown from Hartford and Justin Wener from West Rutland. And we had Alan LaRoche from Colchester, Justin Brink from northern Vermont and I was from Green Mountain Union High School. We all knew each other from AAU so there was that dynamic,” Parker said. “The Castleton-Green Mountain game was always a battle. The gym would always be packed. It was standing-room only in their little gym and it would always be loud. I don’t ever remember a game being a blowout.
”Matt Dempsey always ran that flex offense and you were always screened. They always screened you hard. But after the games, we were all friends.
”When one of us was eliminated from the (conference) tournament, the players always got behind the other team.”
Parker said the rivalry extended to other sports.
“Even in the spring we would go over there to Green Mountain to support the other teams. It was a beautiful campus,” he said.
One of the most intense rivalries between the Eagles and Spartans was on the soccer field.
Green Mountain men’s soccer coach Chris Gilmore had built a perennial power that was the scourge of not only the Mayflower Conference, but the region. Gilmore coached the GMC program from 1982-1994 with a record of 273-142-30. There were three seasons where the Eagles went unbeaten during the regular campaign and they advanced to the NAIA National Tournament five times.
Women’s athletics had that same kind of lavish success. The Eagles also had a local flavor in women’s sports. When the GMC women’s basketball team won the Mayflower Conference championship in 2002 to earn the trip to the national tourney in Sioux City, Iowa, the coach was Proctor native Bruce Baccei and Mill River Union High graduate Christina Raiche was the Mayflower Tournament MVP for GMC that year.
Casey McGill, a 2013 GMC graduate and three-sport athlete, came north from her home in Pennsylvania and today teaches at Craftsbury Academy, where she had also coached varsity girls soccer.
She put together some of her thoughts about her experience on the Poultney campus.
“Upon the spring of 2013, after four years of incredible learning experiences, I sat on the varsity soccer field reminiscing on the Green Mountain College journey that seemed to be so abruptly coming to a close,” she said.
“What I didn’t realize at the time, though, was that it wasn’t the end but rather a gateway to the rest of my life. My four years at Green Mountain have opened up remarkable opportunities for me as a professional in my field, and the networking and character building that took place while at GMC have paved the way for my success as an educator and coach.
”The teammates. classmates, mentors and professors whom I worked with so closely at GMC have remained keystone figures in my life ever since that bittersweet day in May of 2013 when I walked away from Poultney a positively changed and stronger person.”
McGill, who grew up 18 miles outside of Philadelphia, was sorting out a decision whether to go to the much larger Quinnipiac University in Connecticut or Green Mountain.
She values the choice she made.
“My decision to attend Green Mountain is one I will never regret,” she said.
McGill came to the quintessential brick campus after the hey-day of the local rivalries but she treasures her GMC experiences as much as anyone and appreciates the school for the doors it opened for her when she left.
Now, she closely follows posts on social media from from teammates and classmates as they attempt to make a last-ditch effort to save the school.
In any case, GMC will always be at the heart of fond memories of great rivalries past.
