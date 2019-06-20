Manchester Town Manager John O'Keefe has outdone himself in constructing this summer's preseason college soccer lineup for Applejack Stadium.
It gets even more sizzle than he was planning on with the early arrival of Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year Tess Belnap to the Williams College women's soccer program.
Belnap will forego her senior year at Arlington Memorial High School to get an early jump on her career with the NCAA Division III national champion Ephs.
It means Williams will have two Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year winners when the Ephs step onto the Applejack Stadium pitch on Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon for a one-hour scrimmage session against Middlebury College.
Belnap, the 2018 Gatorade recipient, joins Burr and Burton Academy graduate Georgia Lord, the 2016 Gatorade honoree, as a Williams teammate.
The Applejack college soccer series will kick off on Friday, Aug. 16 with the University of Vermont women's team going against Boston College at 6 p.m.
It's the University of Vermont men's team's turn at Applejack on Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. with Boston University providing the opposition.
Castleton University women's soccer fans can watch the Spartans take on Skidmore College on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m.
The college portion of Applejack's preseason lineup concludes on Saturday, Aug. 31. It will be a big day for Middlebury College to tune up for the season. The Panthers measure themselves against Williams from noon to 1 p.m. and then scrimmage Division II Franklin Pierce University from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.
There will also be several regular-season high school games held at Applejack including Burr and Burton's homecoming match against Fair Haven in boys soccer on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
You could make a case for the highlight of this schedule being the session between the Middlebury and Williams women's teams.
It was on a rainy Saturday night in Greensboro, North Carolina on Dec. 1 when Williams defeated Middlebury on penalty kicks in the NCAA Division III national championship game.
They will clash again on Oct. 29 in the regular-season finale but first there is this little tune-up session on the gorgeous natural grass surface of Applejack Stadium in the heat of August.
Southern Vermont soccer fans are fortunate to have these preseason scrimmages to titillate their senses as the regular campaign approaches.
And fans in the Manchester-Arlington area must be thrilled to be able to see Lord and Belnap playing as teammates just minutes from their homes.
Billed as the Manchester Soccer Series, it also gives Mill River fans an opportunity to see former Minutemen star Ella Bankert, an outstanding midfield performer for the University of Vermont women's soccer team.
Proctor High School girls soccer co-coaches Chris Hughes and Scott French might show up at Applejack on Aug. 31 just to make certain that Belnap really is wearing the Williams purple and not the maroon of Arlington Memorial High School.
"It will hurt Arlington and help us, that's for sure, but Arlington will still be good. They still have some good players," Hughes said.
Both teams' coaches have a defender they tout as the best one in the division — Arlington coach Aaron Wood with Lila Ward and Hughes with Allie Almond.
"More power to Tess for going to Williams a year early. She is incredibly gifted in the classroom and on the soccer field," Wood said. "We are very thankful for the time we had with her in Arlington.
"Now, I look forward to getting back to where four or five teams can win the Division IV state championship."
Proctor fell to Arlington in each of the last two Division IV state championship games, with Belnap dominating play each time.
Last fall, Belnap scored 37 goals and had 14 assists for the Eagles.
Middlebury's scrimmages should make for quite an intriguing day of women's soccer.
The Lord-Belnap connection on the Williams team will be the big draw for area fans but the Panthers' session against Franklin Pierce also provides an interesting matchup.
Franklin Pierce coach Jonathan Garbar is building a strong program with international players. Last year, the Ravens went 16-2-2 and won the Northeast 10 Conference.
This year, he has recruits on the way to the Rindge, New Hampshire campus from Sweden, Costa Rica and Spain.
But it is that game with Williams and the local connection that promises to give the day its flavor.
Williams coach Michelyne Pinard is excited about the prospect of Belnap joining Lord.
"Tess has a big upside," Pinard said.
"Georgia has stepped on the field and been a contributor since she got here. She is so versatile."
Pinard deploys Lord as both a midfield player and forward.
Pinard likes the idea of playing Middlebury at a point about midway between the schools.
"Middlebury is a great rivalry and a healthy rivalry. And we have some Vermont players," Pinard said.
Pinard pointed out that in addition to Lord and Belnap, there is Sweden's Victoria Laino, who now lives in Charlotte.
"Hopefully, having these local players will bring more people to the event," Wood said.
Applejack Stadium is a fairly new facility, constructed in 2005, but a covered historic grandstand left over from a horse racing track of long ago shields fans from sun or rain.
