BURLINGTON — There were no team awards coming back to Rutland County and the surrounding area but some area athletes drew notice with individual performances at the Vermont State Indoor High School Track and Field Championships over the weekend.
Fair Haven’s Gabe Ellis became an individual state champion in the Division II boys weight throw with his mark of 35-00.25. Ellis and his teammates had a stranglehold on that event. Fellow Slater Sean Dougherty was second with his throw and teammates Graham Stewart, Tony Lipka and Johnny Bruco were third, fifth and seventh, respectively, in the event.
In the Division I boys competition, Rutland’s Joseph LaFarge had a personal best time of 9.78 in the 55-meter hurdles and he also was a member of the Rutland 4X200 relay unit with Owen Perry, Jensen Kelley and Robert Postemski that placed sixth.
Rutland’s Anderson Puro’s heave of 36-09 earned him a third place in the Division I shot put competition. Teammate Matt Mumford finished right behind him with his mark of 36-05.0.
Rutland’s Matt Noel was second in the high jump at 5-10, a personal best.
In Division II, the Fair Haven relay team of Jack Gregory, Ellis, Reilly Flanders and Evan Williams placed fifth in the 4X200. The Slaters also earned a fifth place in the 4X400 with Gregory, Cael Christian, Flanders and Williams combing efforts for that honor.
It was a big day for Ellis, who also notched a fourth in the shot put at 36-05.0.
On the girls’ side, the biggest splash was made by Rutland’s Rosanna Hyde, whose time of 3:23.7 was good for second place in the Division I 1000 meters.
Alexandra Williams earned fourth for Fair Haven in the Division II 55 meter dash in 8.0 seconds.
Green Mountain’s Brigid Karl earned fifth place in the 600 meters with a time of 2:01.82.
There were also some good times turned in by the area girls relay teams. Rutland’s Caitlin French, Deirdre Lillie, Gracie Stahura and Jenna Sutherland placed sixth in the 4X200 in Division I.
The Fair Haven 4X200 relay team of Adelaide Oakman, Janelle Kitchin, Alexandra Williams and Olivia Almeida came home third in Division II.
The Rutland 4X400 unit comprised of Audrey Comas-Altland, Lilly Krupp, Caitlin St. Germain and Hyde finished third in D-I.
Far Haven did well in both the 4X400 and 4X800. The Slater 4X400 combine of Janelle Kitchen, Kaitland Breen, Alexandra Williams and Olivia Almeida placed fifth, as did the unit of Breen Anna Breslen, Tessa Barber and Annika Brannock in the 4X800.
TEAM SCORES
DIVISION I BOYS
1. Essex 143 2. St. Johnsbury 142 3. South Burlington 61 4. Burlington 39 5. Mount Mansfield 25 6. Mount Anthony 24 7. Rutland 20; 8. North Country 1.
DIVISION II BOYS
1. Oxbow 94 2. Thetford 86 3. Spaulding 85 4. Fair Haven 46 5. Vergennes 45 6. Hartford 32 7. Bellows Falls 18 8. Rice 12 9. Missisquoi 7 10. Green Mountain 6 11. Lyndon 6.
DIVISION I GIRLS
1. St. Johnsbury 176.5 2. Essex 101 3. South Burlington 75.5 4. Mount Anthony 42.5 5. North Country 34.5 6. Rutland 15 7. Burlington 6.
DIVISION II GIRLS
1. Rice 148 2. Hartford 105 3. Missisquoi 43 4. Lyndon 38 5. Milton 26 6. Fair Haven 24 7. Thetford 24 8. Oxbow 22 9. Green Mountain 11 10. Vergennes 8 11. Lake Region 6 12. Bellows Falls 4.’
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 36,
Windsor 19
WINDSOR — The Fair Haven girls basketball team dominated a very strong Windsor team on the road Monday night, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 10-0 in the third quarter on the way to a 36-19 victory.
The victory hikes the Division II Slaters’ record to 13-5. The Division III Jacks fall to 14-4.
“The defense was locked in and focused all night,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. “They executed on defense exactly as we had practiced. Kudos to our kids.”
Ryleigh Coloutti led the Slaters in scoring with 11 and Courtney Brewster had 10 points to go with 14 rebounds.
But the key might well have been Kerigan Disorda, who guarded Windsor star Olivia Rockwood the entire time and held her to six points.
Wilson lauded Katrina Bean for a strong game.
“She played tremendous,” Wilson said. Bean also went 4 for 4 at the line.
Angelina Bigwood joined Rockwood in scoring for the Jacks with six points.
“We didn’t play well tonight,” said Windsor coach Bruce McKay.
Windsor will be at Springfield on Thursday.
The Slaters host Otter Valley for Senior Night on Thursday and then wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Mill River.
Proctor 39, Poultney 23
POULTNEY — Allie Almond scored 13 points to lead Proctor past Poultney 39-23 in girls Marble Valley Action on Monday.
Maddie Flanders scored eight for the Phantoms as they move to 15-4.
Grace Hayes scored 11 for the Blue Devils and Kassidy Mack added six as Poultney ends the season at 3-17.
”I get to do some scouting this week,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes as he prepares for the postseason.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Shehadi honored
Burr and Burton Academy graduate Joey Shehadi was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year for his performance this season for Endicott College.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CSJ opens Tuesday
The College of St. Joseph baseball team had its first outdoor practice Monday and the Fighting Saints will open the season Tuesday at Webber International with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
