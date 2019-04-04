There are only three boys and girls lacrosse teams in Rutland County but they all boast a strong veteran presence.
In Brandon, the Otter Valley boys see a big influx of players from the feeder system joining the veterans. Hopes are high that the Otters can get deep into post-season play in Division II.
The Rutland boys also have experience from front to back and if they can iron out their transition game, the Raiders will be a threat in Division I.
Their sister team, the D-I Raiders girls, have a new coach in Matt Zmurko, who will benefit from having players he's already coached for three seasons.
Otter Valley
Coach Jessie Milliman tips his cap to the co-founders of the seventh- and eighth-grade program, Greg Bernhardt and Bill Moore. Because of that system, Milliman has more than a dozen newcomers this season and for the first time there will be a junior varsity program.
And some of those incoming freshmen will be varsity contributors, like Hayden Bernhardt, Nick Parker, Sam Martin and Matt Moseley. Sophomores Jacob O'Connell, David Williams, Jacob Stevens and Kam Strickland, from the first crop of players to come through the recreation department program, will also have roles on this year's varsity squad.
OV has a program-high 24 players out for the sport.
"It's a nice feeling," said Milliman. "Some good things are happening in Brandon."
But it's not all about the future. Milliman has eight seniors back, including all-staters Hayden Gallo and Tim Kittler on the attack, Ethan Sulik-Doty at midfield and four-year starter Alec Stevens in the net.
"Top to bottom, this is probably the most talented team that I've had," said Milliman.
Zach Scarborough and newcomer Josh Granger will be in the midfield.
This could be the year the Otters, who lost to Milton in the first round of the Division II tournament last year, finally break the glass ceiling and get to the next level.
"We certainly have the talent," the coach said. "It comes down to their dedication and heart. We'll see how resilient they are."
The Otters have a challenging schedule with opponents like Brattleboro, Woodstock and Rutland. Rutland, Hartford and Brattleboro are their first three opponents.
The Otters open at Rutland on Monday.
Rutland boys
Transition offense is something coaches teach but it's largely up to the instincts of midfielders. That's something the Raiders are trying to improve and they've got capable players to carry it off.
Joe Anderson, Dillon Moore, Ryan Melen, Jacob Lorman and Conner Ladabouche will man the midfield and coach Rob LaBate likes that crew.
Anderson is a good faceoff man and Moore and Melen are sophomores "but I expect a lot of them," the coach said.
"(Long stick Ladabouche and Lorman) are excellent athletes," LaBate said.
Ladabouche and Lorman are two senior leaders in a veteran crew. Rutland has good pieces to work with in the front, middle and back.
Ryan Hayford is a Green and Gold (a system ranking the top players in the state) player and Griffin Plante a Rising Star (a very competitive summer league). They are in the back on defense to take the heat off returning goalies Chris Wilk and Joel Muscatello, who are having a spirited competition for the starter role.
"We've got two solid goaltenders," LaBate said.
The Raiders lost some close games in which they had the lead last year so LaBate is hoping to get a little more out of his offense this season.
While the transition game is a work in progress, LaBate likes the movement, cutting and passing he's seen with the Raiders working the ball in the offensive zone in preseason scrimmages with Harwood and Woodstock.
"We're hoping to make some pretty things happen," LaBate said.
Eric Brewer, Garrett Davine and Aiden Pitts lead the attack.
LaBate is also looking for minutes from Jacob Burton, a freshman long pole, Jaden Kelley and Casey Coughlin.
The defense will get a boost once senior Matt Mumford has honed his skills a bit after two years away from the game.
"Once he decided he was coming back to lacrosse he did all the preseason work," LaBate said. "He could potentially start on defense."
The Raiders start the season at home on Saturday against traditional contender Woodstock at Alumni Field at 11 a.m.
Rutland girls
Former junior varsity coach Matt Zmurko takes over the top team this year and the cupboard was not left bare.
"I have a great bunch of kids," he said.
The Raiders return nine players and many of them are multi-sport stars and quality athletes, like first-team all-stater Francie Ettori, honorable mention candidate Logan Kinsman and Brianna Beauchamp and Maggie Schillinger.
Jenna Sunderland, Makieya Hendrickson, Alexis Patterson and Justine Peters join that midfield group.
The Raiders had two scrimmages as of early this week and Zmurko likes what he saw.
"I liked our cohesiveness. I like that we stuck it out, playing with high-level teams from New York," he said.
Kendra Sabotka, Rylee Burgess, Caitlin French, Paige Bohlig, Alexa McPhee and Janel Bove will play on the attack.
Leah Zmurko is back in goal, where Caroline Coloutti also plays, and coach Zmurko hopes to get both playing time. They will have a veteran defense in front of them in Zoe Zmurko, Katie Sunderland and Anna Bower, and Elise Magro is re-joining the program this year.
Megan O'Connor and Haley Lasser are other team members.
The Raiders open at home on Friday against Mount Anthony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.