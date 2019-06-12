Otter Valley girls varsity soccer star Olivia White is into the Women’s World Cup in a big way. She finds a way to watch every game.
“Three of the games were on while I was in school so I taped and watched them. I have literally watched every single game,” said White, a high school senior this coming fall who has committed to playing for the University of Vermont.
“This is definitely the time when there is the most interest in girls soccer,” Otter Valley girls soccer coach John White said.
He is Olivia’s father and sees concrete evidence of the interest girls have in the event that is now playing out in France.
“We find our numbers going up in youth soccer along with the motivation during a World Cup,” coach White said.
“Every four years, when there is a World Cup, our youth soccer numbers definitely get a big boost,” Fair Haven girls soccer coach Ian Akin said.
There’s no question that Olivia follows the game globally. Asked to name a favorite player, she does not respond with a United States team member but quickly names the Netherlands midfielder/forward Lieke Martens and Brazil forward Marta.
Simply known as Marta, her full name is Marta Vieira da Silva, generally acknowledged as the top women’s player in the world and given the name of “Pele in skirts” by Pele himself.
Olivia does have a favorite on the United States squad, and she is the one who made the big splash in the team’s Cup opener on Tuesday by scoring five goals.
“I have liked Alex Morgan since I was a little girl,” Olivia said.
Playing summer club soccer with the New England Mutiny, Olivia has been on the same field with a couple of the players in this year’s World Cup — Jamaica’s Chantel Swaby and Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Perez.
Olivia said her own Otter Valley team is planning to watch a World Cup game on TV together.
“It’s inspirational,” she said.
Akin said his Fair Haven players are also very aware of the equity level that has the women’s soccer players getting paid far less than their male counterparts.
“It is great entertainment,” Akin said of the World Cup. “The women play a beautiful game.”
Emma Palmer is absorbed in soccer as much as a Proctor Elementary School fifth grader can possibly be.
She plays on summer travel teams. She also went with her family to New Jersey to watch the United States Women’s Team play a match before the team left for France.
She does not hesitate when asked her favorite player.
“Alex Morgan,” she said through a smile.
Morgan is obviously a favorite among young aspiring female soccer players.
Just two houses down from Palmer, Brookelyn Kimball has two quotes from Morgan adorning her bedroom wall.
The first: “Just Dream Big Because Dreams Do Happen.”
The second: “Whatever Brings You Down Will Eventually Make You Stronger.”
“I love those quotes,” said Kimball, a Proctor middle school girls soccer player.
Rutland varsity girls soccer coach Lori McClallen’s house on Lincoln Avenue explodes with World Cup fever. Daughters Logan and Cameron play on her varsity squad and Adysen is an up-and-coming player who will be an eighth grader in the fall.
“We watch mainly the U.S. and Canada,” Lori said.
Adysen is involved with her club team right now and Lori said she notices that kids in that age group are really into the Cup scene, complete with T-shirts of favorite players.
“The World Cup is what they are talking about at practice,” McClallen said. “This World Cup team is exciting. When you have Carli Lloyd coming off the bench, that is incredible depth and it is exciting to watch. I think it’s exciting for everyone, men and women.”
McClallen said her daughters enjoy watching new players like Lindsey Horan.
Like the quote on a bedroom wall in Proctor reads: Dreams Do Happen.
The United States women’s World Cup team is fueling those dreams all around Vermont and the nation.
