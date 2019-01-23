Basketball teams don’t typically remake themselves at midseason, but these are extraordinary times for Rutland High School and Fair Haven. Both will be rolling out different versions of themselves when Rutland hosts Middlebury on Friday and Fair Haven entertains Brattleboro on Saturday.
The Division I Raiders are on a roll but will make their first start without Jamison Evans. The sharp-shooting guard is nursing a knee injury and is out indefinitely so the myriad players who have been first off the bench will be filling bigger roles.
D-II Fair Haven is also remaking itself in the midst of a personnel change and faces a D-I Colonels team that likes to play fast and physical. Fair Haven started the season as a team that likes the up-tempo game but might be changing its style, at least depending on the opponent.
“We may be going back to how we used to play,” said coach Bob Prenevost, who had many years of success at Fair Haven with a very deliberate pace. “Things are starting to gel.”
The Slaters are 7-2 and the Colonels 5-6, though the latter’s record is deceiving; it includes close losses to some of the state’s top teams.
Prenevost scouted the Colonels during a close win at Otter Valley.
“I’m impressed with them,” he said. “Brattleboro wants to play fast and they are bigger and stronger than we are.”
But Prenevost is also upbeat about the Slaters, who, after losing big at Rutland, won a road game at Springfield.
“I like where we’re at now,” he said. “We have a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”
The Raiders, 8-3 with three straight wins, gutted out a victory over a determined Mount St. Joseph team last week with Evans missing all but about four minutes.
Jacob Lorman had 20 points, Ethan Notte 10 and Evan Pockette nine (all three are starters) for the Raiders against the Mounties. A key defensive effort was put in off the bench by Noah White.
White, Ryan Moore, Malik Hendrickson, Kyle DelBianco and Finn McGuinness have all been the first guys off the bench for the Raiders.
“We had a meeting to get everyone on the same page,” said Raiders coach Mike Wood. “Our practices have been great. We’ve had to add in a few wrinkles but we’re a program where guys have got to be able to step up and to look at it as an opportunity.”
Division I Middlebury (8-1) is an improved team over the one Rutland dominated last year, but has yet to beat a D-I team with a winning record.
“We had a chance to see them at Fair Haven,” Wood said. “They’ve got some pretty decent skills guys returning. They run the floor and play hard and any time you play hard good things are going to happen.”
Other intriguing games are on tap for the weekend, including Friday’s MSJ home game against Burr and Burton. The Mounties looked more and more like the team they were last year after their press caused headaches for Rutland. BBA is coming off a win over a tough Brattleboro team.
Also on Friday, host Poultney (5-4) looks for its fourth straight against a 6-3 Green Mountain team looking for a bounce-back win. Poultney’s rival, Proctor, beat GM in Chester earlier this week.
There’s plenty of hockey action scheduled at Spartan Arena with the headliner being the Rutland High girls game against rival Essex at noon Saturday. The Hornets carry an 8-1 record while Rutland is 8-1-1.
Rutland suffered its only loss at Middlebury by a 4-3 count; Essex won its game at Middlebury 8-1.
The Castleton University men and women will both host Norwich this weekend, with the Cadets women (14-4-1) skating into Spartan Arena at 7 p.m. Friday, and the men (11-4-3) visiting at the same time on Saturday. The Castleton men are 3-12-4 and the women 4-12-2.
The Spartan women will be trying to avenge an 8-0 loss in Northfield earlier this season. The Castleton and Norwich men will play a second game in Northfield on Saturday night.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.