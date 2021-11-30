There have been seven players in Vermont boys high school basketball history who have eclipsed the 2,000-point standard and two of them are brothers.
Rochester High School’s Pavin Parish tops the list with 2,479 points. Others in this elite circle include St. Johnsbury’s Henry Dalrymple, BFA-St. Albans’ Matt Johnson, Missisquoi’s Matt St. Amour and Bellows Falls’ Josh Allbee. The brothers are Keith and Bernie Cieplicki from Rice.
There were a ton of points in the Johnson and Cieplicki families.
Matt Johnson scored 2,121 points and brothers Mike (1,481). Glenn (1.294) and Danny (1,225) also starred for BFA.
The Cieplicki clan saw Bernie with 2,061, Keith at 2,049, Kevin with 1.374 and Kyle at 1,250.
Over in nearby Washington County of New York State, Argyle High School can boast three brothers who graduated with more than 2,000 points. Think about that a minute.
Remember Otter Valley’s Mallory Lufkin, a streak shooter from the outside on the girls’ basketball team?
She never came close to 1,000 points but dead-eye shooting is a family trait.
She is related to those three Lufkin brothers who each poured in more than 2,000 points while playing for Argyle High. Joey, Kobe and Peyton Lufkin reached the rare 2,000-point milestone whole playing for the Scots.
You can imagine the excitement they caused in this little town of less than 4,000 people. It is performances like these that warm up a small community over a long, cold winter.
Now, we are getting ready for more electric moments, 1,000-point celebrations and quests for state tiles.
Fortunately, the season has gotten underway well before it did last season when COVID had us in a holding pattern for way too long.
It tips off for Poultney on Saturday at high noon with a boys basketball scrimmage, giving new coach Todd Montana his first look at the Blue Devils against players from another school.
Providing the opposition will be the Argyle Scots.
Officials shortageThere is an officials shortage in all sports and it will only get worse if new blood can’t be attracted to the profession.
Schools in northern Vermont used to be able to play 10 football games in a day, but now can only do eight or nine in a day due to the shortage of officials.
I sometimes have my car radio tuned to 104.5-FM in Mechanicville, New York, all all-sports station, where they air commercials chastising fans for the unruly behavior that is driving many officials out of the game.
“No fans, no officials,” the ad says.
Each year at the Barre Auditorium, you will find a little piece from the Kansas State High School Activities Journal under a headline “Can Officiating Be Perfect?”
It reads: “Can we expect basketball officials to be perfect when teams aren’t?
“Can we have a game without officials?
“The answer to both questions is ‘No.’
“Until some genius comes up with a better way to officiate basketball, it would help if everybody remembered those two questions and the one answer. Otherwise, I’m afraid the whole basketball world is going to have ulcers and mental breakdowns.
