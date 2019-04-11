Burr and Burton Academy’s Luna Bechstein was an unknown before this season, an international student from Germany arriving at the Manchester school for the 2018-19 school year. Still, it didn’t take BBA girls tennis coach Jeff Grimshaw long to know she would be a prominent player for the Bulldogs.
“The first ball she hit, I knew she was going to be high in our order,” Grimshaw said.
It turned out, her spot is as the No. 1 singles player and Thursday she helped the Bulldogs open the season with a 7-0 victory over Rutland.
Bechstein won her duel with Maddie Bourassa 6-0, 6-2.
“The kid knows what to do with a racket. She has a lot of natural talent,” Grimshaw said.
“My backhand was working very well,” Bechstein said. “I was really nervous because this was my first one.”
Bechstein said her tennis in Germany was pretty leisurely, playing just once a week for an hour.
The more serious side of varsity tennis agrees with her.
“I really like it,” Bechstein said.
She wasn’t happy with her serve and that will be the part of her game she tries to improve before the Bulldogs travel to Mount Anthony for their next match on April 23.
Rutland coach Mary Haskell saw encouraging signs from her own No. 1 player. She felt Bourassa lost some confidence but got it back as the match went on.
“Maddie played just occasional doubles and singles last year. This is a big jump,” Haskell said. “She started playing much better and had her opponent moving. The last couple of games she was doing much better.”
Haskell was happy with the Raiders’ performance.
“I thought all the matches were competitive,” she said.
One of the most competitive was in the No. 2 singles, where Stefanie Allen fell to Spencer North 7-5, 6-2.
Sarah Asciutto earned the win in No. 3 singles for BBA, dispatching Amy McGee 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4 was another fairly even match. Eva Menconi put up a fight before bowing to Avery Gilgallon 6-4, 6-3.
Kali Brandt won in the No. 5 singles spot in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, against E.A. Rushing.
The No. 1 doubles duel was a good one with BBA’s Rachel Jones and Amber Rachele stopping Sydney Erickson-Marotti and Jessica Orluck 7-6, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles match was the final match to be completed so it was decided to go with a pro set to expedite things. Emily Sullivan and Rachel Kimball outlasted Rutland twins Taylor and Lilly Krupp, 10-8.
Haskell was thrilled with the job turned in by her No. 1 doubles unit of Erickson-Marotti and Orluck.
“They played a great match and they are both extremely new to tennis,” Haskell said. “They did a tremendous job and they stayed positive.”
The 1-1 Raiders host South Burlington on Tuesday.
