Four Burr and Burton players from an offense that routinely piled up 40 or more points a week were named to the Vermont Interscholastic Football League all-league first team, led by quarterback Joey McCoy.
McCoy and Burr and Burton recently won the Division I state title, finishing at 10-1.
Joining him on the first team were offensive lineman Ethan Simonds, wide receiver John Morgantini and running back Logan Morgan.
In addition, first-year coach Tom McCoy of BBA was voted Coach of the Year.
The all-state first and second teams:
Offensive line
Ethan Simonds, BBA; Russell Chase, Colchester; Caleb Anderson, St. Johnsbury; Cody Chapman and Andrew Lucke, Hartford; Toby Jakubowski, Rutland; Zach Gamelin and Clayton Thorpe, CVU; Trysten Quesnel, Middlebury; Brett Bolmann and Michel Bergeron, Burlington/South Burlington.
Second team
Dalton Fitch, Rice; Jacob Grimm, Mount Mansfield; Jack Cushman, St. Johnsbury; Chris Phelps and Jason Balch, Hartford; John Miles, Rutland; Tom Remillard, BFA-St. Albans; Jack Rizzio, Middlebury.
Wide receiver/tight end
Chris Davis, Essex; John Morgatini, BBA; Hunter Palmieri and David Hutchison, St. Johnsbury; Kyle Hamilton, Hartford.
Second team
Luke Meunier, Essex; Mitch Gadapee, Colchester; Mason Combs and Sam Westover, Mount Mansfield; Malik Hendrickson and Luke Ragosta, Rutland; Ryan Anderson, CVU; Bode Rubright, Middlebury; Javen Sears, Burlington/South Burlington.
Running back
Logan Morgan, Burr and Burton; Zack Burek, Hartford; Seth Botta, CVU; Tyler Buxton, Middlebury.
Second team
Charle Cusson-Ducharme, Colchester; Brody Stannard, St. Johnsbury; Cole Shambo, Hartford; Dominic Liscinsky, BFA-St. Albans; Ian Ploof and Thatcher Trudeau, Middlebury; Kai Schmidt, Burlington/South Burlington.
Quarterback
Joey McCoy, Burr and Burton; Trey Alercio, St. Johnsbury.
Second team
Bassiru Diawara, Burlington/South Burlington.
Defensive line
Charlie Desseau, Essex; David Keyes, Burr and Burton; Russell Chase and Mitch Gadapee, Colchester; David Hutchison and Caleb Anderson, St. Johnsbury; Kyle Hamilton and Zack Burek, Hartford; Zach Gamelin and Clayton Thorpe, CVU; Nick Voyer, BFA-St. Albans; Trysten Quesnel, Middlebury.
Second team
Dan Maxson, Rice; Michael Duddy, Burr and Burton; Jacob Burbank and Ian Clark, Mount Mansfield; Lucke and Cody Chapman, Hartford; Jaden Hayes and Zebb Winot, St. Johnsbury; Matt Creed and Garrett Davine, Rutland; Cole ZuWallack, CVU; Bode Rubright, Middlebury.
Linebackers
Seth Carney, Essex; Logan Morgan, Burr and Burton; Connor Winney, Mount Mansfield; Hunter Palmieri and Wilder Hudson, St. Johnsbury; Chris Phelps, Hartford; Ethan Coarse, Rutland; C.J. McAllister and Dominic Liscinsky, BFA-St. Albans; Thatcher Trudeau, Middlebury.
Second team
James Danis and Will Couture, Essex; Cale Layman and Will Bond, Rice; Charle Cusson-Ducharme and Brody Stannard, Colchester; Gabe Baron, Mount Mansfield; Michael Brink and Nick Guckin, St. Johnsbury; Ryan Canty, CVU; Ian Ploof, Middlebury.
Defensive backs
Tom Hoffman, Essex; Joey McCoy and John Morgantini, Burr and Burton; Matt Reinfurt and Mason Combs, Mount Mansfield; Trey Alercio, St. Johnsbury; Dan Ellis, BFA-St. Albans; Trey Buxton, Middlebury.
Second team
Luke Meunier and Cory Gianelli, Essex; Corey Peoples, Mount Mansfield; Brandon Potter, Hartford; Anthony Gibson, St. Johnsbury; Brady Kenosh, Rutland; Eric Pockette, CVU; Gabe Dunn, Zach Bean and Mason Kaufmann, Middlebury.
Kick returner
Hunter Palmieri, St. Johnsbury.
Second team
Luke Meunier, Essex; Cooper Knight, Mount Mansfield; Ryan Anderson, CVU.
Kicker
Grey Alercio, St. Johnsbury; Kobe Peach, Hartford; Kam Dunsmore, BFA-St. Albans; Matthew Trifaro, CVU.
Second team
Cory Gianelli, Essex; Cooper Knight, Mount Mansfield; Chase Carey, Colchester; Nikolai Luksch, Middlebury.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
BBA's McCoy named
Wendy's Heisman finalist
Burr and Burton Academy quarterback Joey McCoy has been selected as one of 12 national finalists, from an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes, for the Heisman Trophy Trust scholarship competition.
The Heisman High School Scholarship continues the legacy of the Wendy’s® High School Heisman® Scholarship, a program created in 1994 by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas in partnership with The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.
McCoy led Burr and Burton to the Division I state title recently after having led the Bulldogs to a Division II title last year. BBA's record with McCoy over that span is 20-2.
The 2019 finalists will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and compete for the chance to be named the 2019 male and female National Winners. National Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4 on www.heismanscholarship.com. The two national winners will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship and a trip to New York City to attend the 2019 Heisman Trophy Weekend events including the televised ESPN Heisman Trophy ceremony and 85th annual Heisman Dinner Gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.