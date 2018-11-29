Powerhouse Burr and Burton nailed down 12 first-team positions when the Vermont Interscholastic Football League all-state team was announced.
The Bulldogs, who shredded their opponents in 10 Division II games en route to the state title, also had Jason Thomas named the Coach of the Year. Their only loss came against Division I Middlebury.
BBA standout Jake Baker was a first-team selection at three positions, including running back, kick returner and linebacker. Baker returned two punts for touchdowns in a rout of Bellows Falls that established BBA as a frontrunner for the title early in the season.
Finalist Fair Haven followed closely with 11 first-team selections and had several players named to two first-team spots, including Aubrey Ramey at wide receiver and defensive back, Jesse Tucker at wide receiver and linebacker, and Jake Grenier on the offensive and defensive lines.
Fair Haven's Cam Coloutti, who surpassed 3,000 yards passing for his senior year and 10,000 for his career, was the first-team quarterback and was joined in the first-team backfield by teammate Aaron Szabo.
The selections:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
1st Team: Cam Coloutti, Fair Haven; 2nd Team: Joey McCoy, Burr and Burton
Running back
1st Team – Aaron Szabo, Fair Haven, Logan Wedge, U-32, Jake Baker, Burr and Burton, Kevin Pearsall, Mt. Abraham
2nd Team – Sam Austin, North Country, Andrew Proteau, U-32, Casey Payette, Spaulding, Jed Lober, Bellows Falls
Wide receiver
1st Team - Aubrey Ramey, Fair Haven, John Morgantini, Burr Burton, Sam Bigglestone, Spaulding, Jesse Tucker, Fair Haven, Colby LeMay, North Country
2nd Team – Ethan Sarault, North Country, Michael Bove, U-32, Gavin Johnson, Mount Anthony, Andrew Lanthier, Fair Haven, Jake Nicholson, Burr and Burton
Tight end
1st Team – Owen King, Burr and Burton
Offensive line
1st Team – Jake Grenier, Fair Haven, Ryan Barr, U-32, Reno Tuttle, Bellows Falls, Will Frank, Burr and Burton, Olivier Cazaudumec, Burr and Burton
2nd Team – Ethan Simmonds, Burr and Burton, Kayden Lewis, Lyndon, Fred Thomas, Lyndon, Cyrus Devine, Mt. Abraham, Adam Gray, North Country
Kicker
1st Team – Parker Morse, Fair Haven
Punter
1st Team – Jacob Laware, Milton
Kick / Punt return
1st team - Jake Baker, Burr and Burton, Andrew Lanthier, Fair Haven
2nd team – Ethan Sarault, North Country
DEFENSE
Defensive line and ends
1st Team – Jake Grenier, Fair Haven, Olivier Cazaudumec, Burr Burton, Owen King, Burr Burton, Jacob Thomas, Mt. Abraham, Isaiah LaPlumme, North Country, Corey John, Spaulding
2nd Team – Will Frank, Burr and Burton, Colby Mason, Milton, Adam Gray, North Country
Inside and outside linebackers
1st Team – Gabe Ellis, Fair Haven, Jake Baker, Burr and Burton, Jesse Tucker, Fair Haven, Gabe Baraw, North Country
2nd Team – Dylan Clark, Bellows Falls, Tyson Sauer, Mount Anthony, Nevin Jemison, Mt. Abraham, Kayden Lewis, Lyndon, Josh McQuinn, Milton
Defensive backs
1st Team – Aubrey Ramey, Fair Haven, Joey McCoy, Burr and Burton, Jake Nicholson, Burr and Burton, John Morgantini, Burr and Burton, Sam Austin, North Country
2nd Team – Jacob Laware, Milton, Ethan Sarault, North Country, Zach Millette, Spaulding, Parker Hines, Mount Abraham
Coach of the year: Jason Thomas - Burr and Burton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.