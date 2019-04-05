MANCHESTER — Olivia Watanabe keyed Burr and Burton Academy’s 12-5 victory over Essex on Friday in a girls lacrosse season opener. She filled up the stat sheet with four goals, an assist, seven draws, 13 ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Julia Filion added three goals and Audrey Anglum two for the Bulldogs.
Cassie Pearce (four saves) and Lola Herzog (three) shared time in the net for BBA.
SOFTBALL
Windsor 25,
Woodstock 11
WINDSOR — Windsor opened its softball season Friday with a 25-11 victory over Woodstock.
Windsor batted around in both the third and fourth innings, scoring 15 runs.
The game ended on an outstanding catch by Windsor’s Sam Erskine with the bases loaded.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
CU’s game shifted
Castleton University’s postponed Little East Conference softball doubleheader against Plymouth State will now be played Sunday at Southern Maine at noon.
Castleton will open the weekend Saturday at Southern Maine.
CORRECTION
The name of a Rutland High School boys lacrosse player was misspelled in a story in Friday’s edition. The student/athlete is Tyan Hayford.
