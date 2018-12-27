PROCTOR — It was a tremendously exciting game and far from a basketball masterpiece but the West Rutland Golden Horde will gladly take it.
Liam Beaulieu grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up and in to break a 40-40 deadlock, lifting West Rutland to a gutsy 42-40 victory over Proctor in a Marble Valley League rivalry game Thursday at Almo Buggiani Gym.
West Rutland never trailed and entered the final quarter with what seemed to be a comfortable 37-24 lead. But Proctor, which had pretty much gone through the motions for three quarters, suddenly came to life. The Phantoms embarked on a 14-2 run over the course of the next 6:30 and stood within a point of equalizing the game. Tyler Serrani’s foul shot halted the Phantom run and bumped the Horde lead to 40-38. But the Phantoms, who had gone to an all-out, full court, trapping press, managed to force another turnover and Connor McKearin tied it up with a driving layup with 18 seconds left in regulation.
The Horde took the ball down and Michael Barrett drove the lane and put up a wild shot and it looked like overtime for sure. But out of nowhere came Beaulieu to grab the rebound and kiss it off the glass with .09 left to play to put the Horde back on top for keeps.
“We had to deal with a lot but we had to keep playing,” said Kyle Laughlin, 16, who had an amazing night with a game-high 24 points, including five 3-point baskets. “We have worked so hard in practice every day and it has paid off. This is the biggest win I can remember.”
The win vaults the Horde to 4-0 after a one-win season last year. Many folks counted them out and thought that Proctor would beat them on their home court but that didn’t happen.
Westside grabbed the lead on the strength of a 13-5 first period highlighted by a trio of 3s by Laughlin and strong rebounding from Beaulieu and Serrani.
Proctor came back a bit in the second period as McKearin and Brennon Crossmon heated up from the perimeter and Nate Greb and Solomon Parker worked hard in the paint. When Crossmon sunk 1 of 2 free throws at 2:09 of the quarter, Proctor had sliced the Westside lead to 18-15.
Horde guard Tim Blanchard made his presence felt, scoring off a rebound and then sinking a 3 from the wing and the Horde built the lead to 24-16 at the intermission.
“I told these guys that this was going to be their biggest challenge and you know what, they stepped up, they really stepped up,” Horde coach Jordan Tolar said. “There were some points where we faltered and it could have went the other way but … we’re family and we’re really starting to come together.”
An eight-point Horde lead was solid but still one expected that the Phantoms would make a strong run in the third period. Yet the Horde seemed to have the energy and the answers. West Rutland made four baskets in the third but they were all 3s, while Proctor could only muster four points, two of which were foul shots.
“I’m very discouraged with our energy and our focus,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said. “I’m just very disappointed with how they played, being a rivalry game. I hate to say it but we were very soft in many situations both physically and mentally. It’s kind of embarrassing when you have to beg kids to play hard in a West Rutland-Proctor game.”
The Phantoms missed the play of point guard Joe Valerio, who has been out with a knee injury, but the Phantoms still have plenty of weapons that unfortunately they failed to utilize.
As it turned out, the Phantoms did make that run but it came too late and wasn’t a big enough run to foil the Horde. Even with the Phantoms’ fans amped up and Proctor forcing turnovers and transforming them into points, the Horde withstood the Proctor momentum and brought home the win.
Laughlin was a constant not just with his 24 points but with his leadership and floor presence, while Beaulieu added six points and seven rebounds and Blanchard chipped in eight points.
McKearin and Greb tossed in 13 points apiece, with Greb adding eight rebounds and Solomon Parker snaring 15 boards.
The 4-0 Horde move on to play Websterville Baptist at Chelsea on Thursday, while it doesn’t get any easier for the 3-2 Phantoms, who play at Danville on Thursday.
