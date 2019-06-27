It was a battle of aces — Josh Beayon against Aubrey Ramey — and from the looks of the Lakes Region first inning, it appeared they were going to do some damage against Beayon.
Bang! Andrew Lanthier single. Pow! Parker Morse double.
But in between came a key double play — also on a hard-hit ball — and Beayon escaped unscathed and his Rutland Post 31 teammates helped bang out a 5-1 victory in Southern Division American Legion ball Thursday at St. Peter’s Field.
Beayon threw his complete-game five-hitter with only 67 pitches and 1:32 elapsed as Rutland handed Lakes Region its first league loss. Both county rivals are now 5-1 in divisional play.
Beayon had Lakes Region hitting a lot of fly-ball outs (11 in all). He threw to five batters over the minimum, allowing one unearned run. The lefty struck out two and didn’t walk anyone.
His fastball was missing spots early but Beayon is a seasoned, three-pitch pitcher.
“His off-speed stuff — his curve ball and slider — was definitely the big game changer,” said Beayon’s veteran catcher, Luc Vitagliano. “This was right up there with his best. He definitely kept his composure.”
“I actually felt pretty good after that first inning,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. “We hit some balls hard tonight but right at people.”
Beayon had a stretch where he retired nine straight Lakes Region batters.
“He settled down. Josh is Josh; he’s a gamer,” said Post 31 coach Rick Battles. “He hit his spots and pitched well.”
It didn’t go so well for Ramey, who started very strong with two first-inning strikeouts.
He got out of a jam in the second when shortstop Parker Morse turned a bobbled grounder into a double play, swiping the ball out of mid-air and starting a 6-4-3 twinkill.
Post 31 broke through for three runs in the third on three of their seven hits. Ramey had two out and the bases empty when the rally began on a Vitagliano walk and Reilly Shannon’s single. Nate Hudson and Reece de Castro had back-to-back RBI singles and the third run scored when de Castro allowed himself to get caught in a rundown.
Ramey struck out five and walked two before Morse came in to finish with two shutout innings, allowing one base runner.
Lakes Region closed the gap to 3-1 with its run in the fourth, delivered by a Mitch Brayman single, but Rutland came back with two more in the home half.
It became 4-1 off the bat of Marcus McCullough, who initially thought he had just taken a called third strike from Ramey. He took a step or two toward the dugout, realized he was still up, and doubled hard to left on the next pitch. Vitagliano followed with another two-out, run-scoring hit.
McCullough played first base in the stead of Ben Simpson, who was not present Thursday.
“Marcus kept us rolling,” said Battles. “I told these guys that three runs wasn’t enough. Marcus really stepped up.”
Beayon stranded two baserunners in the Lakes Region fourth and killed a potential rally in the fifth by picking a runner off first base. Lakes Region had just one runner the rest of the game. This was the third time Ramey, who plays high school ball at Fair Haven, and recent Otter Valley grad Beayon, faced each other this year. Beayon won a regular-season head-to-head and Ramey prevailed when they faced off in the Division II state championships.
{span}They will meet again at St. Peter’s Field on Monday in the second of their four head-to-heads.{/span}
Both teams are on the road for Saturday twinbills — Rutland at White River Junction and Lakes Region at Brattleboro.
