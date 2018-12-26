It’s one of those years when BFA-St. Albans and Rutland High School are in the same trying-to-build-something boat.
It was evident through two periods after the Raiders battled to stay within 2-1 of the Bobwhites, who then scored the lone goal of the third to come away with a 3-1 victory at Spartan Arena on Wednesday.
Colby Brouillette scored the pad goal for the 3-0 Bobwhites as they took advantage of four Raiders penalties that helped limit the hosts to three third-period shots.
Eric Brewer had the Rutland goal in the second period after BFA scored twice in the opening session.
BFA outshot the Raiders, now 0-4, 39-18.
Coach Chris Adams liked the Raiders’ energy and passion but knows his team has to harness the latter.
“Again it’s the mental things we’ve got to work on,” he said. “Whether it’s a technical thing or keeping our composure at a key time. It’s a 2-1 game against one of the best teams in the state and it’s not a time to go overboard. We’ve got to learn to draw the line.
“We took I think three misconduct penalties in the last eight minutes. You didn’t see BFA do that. That’s the difference between the team that won and the team that lost.”
Rutland closed the gap with 2:23 left in the second period on the power play, with Brewer scoring on a low shot past Tyler LaRoche (14 saves) from between the circles after a feed off the left boards from Ethan Coarse. Eren Cetin also assisted.
Rutland had eight penalties in all, with Brouillette scoring after Rutland’s third in a span of less than six minutes.
“We’re just trying to keep our composure,” BFA coach Toby Ducolon said of his message to the Bobwhites between the second and third periods. Ducolon is skating 17 players who did not have regular shifts last winter.
“In the second period we took three consecutive penalties and that put us in a tough spot but I think we got through it. The composure was better in the third period and it allowed us to close it out,” he said.
The Bobwhites won the first period, outshooting the Raiders 15-5 and limiting them to just a couple of touches per visit to the offensive zone. Dominic Liscinsky scored from Noah Vincelette and Ben Pudvain made it 2-0 on the power play after Augie Louras (36 saves) stopped a Cooper Cioffi shot.
One of Louras’ best efforts came in the second period when he threw his body across the goal to stop a second chance at the right post, keeping the score at 2-0.
Daniel Ellis took over the BFA goal in the third period and had three saves.
Rutland visits South Burlington on Saturday after its second straight close call. The Raiders dropped an overtime decision to Stowe in their previous game.
“I think they’re tired (of losing),” said Adams, “but I think they know how close they are.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
