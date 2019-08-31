HINESBURG — Telling stats: After seven carries CVU tailback Seth Boffa had 68 yards and one touchdown. After 16 carries, he had 61 yards and one touchdown. That's how well the Rutland High School defense adjusted.
As for the offense, the Raiders packed a half-season of highlights into a day in a 64-6 rout of the RedHawks in a Division I opener on Saturday.
There was:
- Hunter Postemski's four touchdown runs in the most action the senior had seen since the opener at Brattleboro last year;
- Senior Owen Perry's touchdown pass and 83 rush yards in his first start at quarterback;
- Kyle DelBianco's option scoring pass to Luke Ragosta;
- In the second half, Malik Hendrickson returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score and Jack Coughlin returned a free kick 59 yards for another.
- But the grand daddy of big plays was a four-fer when linebacker Ethan Coarse not only sacked the quarterback, but caused a fumble, recovered it, then dashed 68 yards for a score.
All in all it was a smashing start for a team looking to establish a new identity after graduating almost every contributing skill player from last year's state runner-up team.
"Holy guacamole," was the reaction of CVU coach Rahm Fleming, who was able to wear a smile after the sobering opener.
"I thought it was a step in the right direction," said Raiders coach Mike Norman.
A big step for Perry at the very least. Operating behind a veteran line he shook off an early interception and led the Raiders to 295 yards offense. Rutland would have piled up more yardage had the Raiders not picked up three quick scores from special teams and the defense.
Perry was 8 for 13 for 85 yards and ran very effectively in Rutland's familiar read/option attack. Postemski did some very hard running of his own with 111 yards on 21 carries.
"Nobody worked harder than him," said Norman of Perry. "He waited his turn and now it's here."
CVU looked as one-dimensional as the Raiders were multi-faceted. After seeing numerous carries by Boffa the Raiders defense muscled up and shut him down. He ended with 99 hard-earned yards on 22 carries.
But it was also the very fast pace of play that vexed CVU even though the RedHawks knew it was coming.
"We knew it was gong to be a pretty strict test," said Fleming, who is building a program with rookie quarterbacks and modest overall numbers. "We learned more than we showed in taking this test."
CVU was held to 139 yards and the Raiders had three sacks and pounced on four fumbles, some caused by their physical play. CVU and starting QB Will Murphy also struggled with high snaps, one which bounced through their end zone for a safety.
The veteran-led Rutland starting line of John Miles, Chris Wilk, Toby Jakubowski, Mattingly Colvin and Connor Parker set the tone early and Rutland's lines went on to dominate on both sides of the ball. That was the team's strength coming into the season and the Raiders played it for all it was worth.
Boffa put CVU up top with a 35-yard run but Rutland then scored on five of six first-half possessions.
"I really liked how the kids responded after they scored," Norman said.
"I told the kids we don't have to change," said Fleming. "We're going to take what works and galvanize."
Postemski scored from the 1, 2 and 11 to help put the Raiders in command and Rutland then scored twice through the air; Perry passed 5 yards to Ragosta to end one possession and on the next DelBianco took a pitch to the right, then found Ragosta with a 25-yard scoring toss. The 28-point second period made it 35-6 at the half and by the fourth period running time was in effect.
Hendrickson, one of Rutland's top receivers, bumped it to 41-6 with his long return down the left side to open the second half and Postemski capped a eight-play drove (all on the ground) with a 4-yard run. That was the Raiders' only offensive possession of the highlight-reel second half, followed by a Coarse's big play, the safety and Coughlin's return.
With Rutland leading 48-6 the fourth period was played with running time.
The game was validation to Norman that he has the players to make up a good team "as long as they stay grounded and work hard," he said.
They will have a stiffer test in Friday's home opener when 1-0 St. Johnsbury (a 38-19 winner over Essex Saturday) comes to town. CVU will host Mount Mansfield Saturday.
