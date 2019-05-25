LUDLOW — Black River's Zach Paul added a slider to his repertoire this senior season and it has served him well. He got the majority of his 11 strikeouts with it on Saturday in the Presidents' 7-1 victory over Proctor in regular season finale.
Paul, who allowed only two hits, was one of six seniors honored in their final regular-season game on Paul Pullinen Athletic Field. Also recognized in the pre-game ceremony were Drew Kubisek, Ryan Boyle, Aaron Merrill, Ryan Sheehan and Adin Bortlein.
That senior group is going out with veteran coach Jim O'Neil who notched his milestone 300th career win this season.
O'Neil has grown close to these seniors because he is middle school math teacher and those grades are in the same building as the high school so he has watched them grow.
"It's nice to have the kids in seventh and eighth grade and then watch them come up through. It's a lot of fun," O'Neil said.
The slider was Paul's out pitch but it was the same pitch that betrayed Proctor starting pitcher Jacob May. May obviously had good stuff (four strikeouts in just 1.2 innings) but not the command. He hit four batters, including the first three in the bottom of the first, and walked another three.
The Presidents had a 5-0 lead by the time coach Jeff Patch brought Cam Richardson to the mound with two outs in the second inning.
Richardson immediately induced a ground out to the next batter to end the inning and he was sharp- the rest off the way.
"He kept us in the game," Patch said of Richardson.
Kubisek, Ryan Boyle and Paul were all hit by pitches to lead off the bottom of the first and Josh Cohen had an RBI single up the middle for the only hit of the frame.
The Presidents added to that lead in the second with four runs, making the score 6-0. Kubisek and Jack Boyle had RBI singles in the inning. But three walks and another hit batsman was what fueled the big inning.
The Phantoms scored their run in the third when May reached on a fielder's choice, stole second, appeared to be picked off between second and third but was able to race home on an errant pickoff throw.
Black River made it 7-1 in the bottom of the inning wehn Kubisek lined a single to left plating Ryan Sheehan.
The story was Paul who reached the 100-hit milestone early in the season in the same game in which O'Neil notched the 300th win. He was in command throughout, allowing just two singles. He had five walks against his 11 punch outs.
"Zach has a lot of confidence in that slider," his catcher Jack Boyle said.
The pitched froze hitters, frequently on third strikes.
"It looks like it will be inside and breaks right over the middle of the plate," O'Neil said.
"Hats off to Zach Paul and to Cam Richardson," Patch said. "Jacob just didn't have the feel for his slider today."
Kubisek had two of the Presidents' six hits. He also scored two runs and drove in another.
Sincere Bride and Kyle Laughlin had the hits for Proctor.
Both teams have notions of making some noise in the Division IV playoffs. Black River wrapped up the regular campaign at 10-4 and the Phantoms at 6-6.
Patch was hoping his club would have a home playoff game. They have not won the road this season.
"We still haven't put together a complete game yet," Boyle said. "If we do that in the playoffs, I think we will go far."
NOTES: The Phantoms were without pitcher-shortstop Joe Valerio. The junior captain was at a leadership conference. ... Proctor had one player ejected. ... Paul and Sheehan are both headed to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Paul to play baseball and Sheehan soccer.
