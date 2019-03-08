Boys Basketball Playoffs
BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Game 9: No. 8 Essex (13-8) at No. 1 Rice (18-2) Game 10: No. 13 North Country (8-13) at No. 5 St. Johnsbury (14-7) Game 11: No. 7 Burr and Burton (14-7) at No. 2 Mount Mansfield (17-4) Game 12: No. 11 South Burlington (11-10) at No. 3 Rutland (17-4)
Semifinals
Monday, March 11 at UVM
Game 13: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 9, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 8, 7 p.m. unless noted
Game 9: No. 9 Fair Haven (12-9) at No. 1 MSJ (16-5) Game 10: No. 5 U-32 (13-8) at No. 4 Mill River (14-7) Game 11: No. 7 Milton (13-8) at No. 2 Montpelier (16-5) Game 12: No. 6 Lamoille (14-7) at No. 3 Lake Region (14-5), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Monday, March 11, 8:15 p.m.
Game 13: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 9
Wednesday, March 13, 8:15 p.m.
Game 14: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 11
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 5 Windsor (13-8) at No. 4 Peoples (16-5) Game 7: No. 6 BFA-Fairfax (15-6) at No. 3 Thetford (14-5)
Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m.
Game 8: No. 8 Green Mountain (12-9) at No. 1 Williamstown (16-4) Game 9: No. 7 White River Valley (14-7) at No. 2 Hazen (17-3)
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Thursday, March 14
Game 10: Winner game 6 vs. winner game 8, 6:30 p.m. Game 11: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 9, 8:15 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Game 9: No. 9 Twinfield (11-9) at No. 1 Danville (15-6) Game 10: No. 5 Sharon (14-7) at No. 4 Proctor (14-7) Game 11: No. 11 Rivendell (8-13) at No. 3 Twin Valley (15-6)
Saturday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.
Game 12: No. 7 West Rutland (12-9) at No. 2 Poultney (15-6)
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Monday, March 11, 6:30 p.m.
Game 13: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 9
Wednesday, March 13, 6:30 p.m.
