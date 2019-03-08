Hockey Playoffs

VERMONT HOCKEY

BOYS

DIVISION I

Semifinals

Saturday, March 9

Game 6: No. 4 Middlebury (10-8-3) at No. 1 Essex (16-3-2), 5 p.m. Game 7: No. 6 Rice (8-10-2) vs. No. 7 CVU (6-11-2), 9 p.m. at Cairns

Finals

Wednesday, March 13

At UVM, 8 p.m.

Game 8: Winner game 6 vs. winner game 7

DIVISION II

Semifinals

Saturday, March 9

Game 11: No. 5 Lyndon (12-8-1) at No. 1 Woodstock (14-2-3), 6:30 p.m. Game 12: No. 3 Colchester (16-4-1) at No. 2 Missisquoi (16-3-1), 7 p.m.

Finals, Wednesday, March 13

at UVM, 6 p.m.

Game 13: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 11

GIRLS

DIVISION I

Semifinals

Saturday, March 9

Game 5: No. 4 Rice (14-7) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (19-1-1), 7 p.m. Game 6: No. 3 Burlington-Colchester (9-12) at No. 2 Essex (18-2-1), 3 p.m.

Finals

Thursday, March 14

at UVM, 8 p.m.

Game 7: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

DIVISION II

Semifinals

Friday, March 8

Game 7: No. 8 Woodstock (7-12-3) at No. 4 Harwood (9-9-2), 5:30 p.m. Game 8: No. 7 Missisquoi (8-14) at No. 6 Brattleboro (8-12-1), 4 p.m.

Finals

Thursday, March 14

at UVM, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Winner game 8 vs. winner game 7
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Sports Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.