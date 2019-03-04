And now for a change of face: The past 14 Division II tournaments have seen 13 different schools crowned as champion, with the exception being Lyndon (2016 and 2014).
Peaking at the right time: This year’s top two seeds in Division II, No. 1 Mount St. Joseph and No. 2 Montpelier, have each won their last eight games.
Something’s really old: Scores of the first finals in each division: Division I (1922) Cathedral 28, Hardwick 24; D-II (1929) Orleans 27, Hardwick 18; Division III (1938) Shelburne 35, Danville 27; Division IV (1958) Brighton 52, Craftsbury 29.
In the long run: Williamstown is gunning for its eighth straight state finals berth in Division III. The Blue Devils were 5-2 in title games in that stretch.
Same faces, different years: In 2012, Mount Mansfield was the last team to win the D-I title other than Rutland, Burlington or Rice.
The top two seeds in three of the four divisions did not face each other during the regular season: MSJ and Montpelier in D-II, Williamstown and Hazen in D-III and Poultney and Danville in D-IV. In D-I, No. 1 Rice swept No. 2 Mount Mansfield.
Other top seeds: Rice, Williamstown and Danville.
Who’s feeling at home where? No. 10 Arlington defeated No. 7 West Rutland twice in close games this year but West Rutland will be the host team in Tuesday’s D-IV playdown.
Putting some mileage on those wings: The Windsor Yellow Jackets have won state titles in Division I, II and III.
Try to take it away: The defending champions are Rutland (2018 and 2017), Fair Haven, Windsor and Sharon.
Look familiar? Top-seeded Rice won its last state title in 2015, ending a three-year run at the top. The Green Knights were in six straight title games from 2011-16, going 4-2 in that stretch.
Diversity, thy name is Devils: No. 2 Poultney won its last Division IV title in 1994 but won a D-III championship in 2001.
In the long run: Rutland has been to the D-I Final Four at UVM seven of the last eight years.
You can get there from here but it sure takes a long time: North Country at Middlebury in D-I and Leland & Gray vs. Peoples at Lamoille in D-III, and Black River at Danville and Richford at Poultney in D-IV.
Three times the charm? Fair Haven lost twice to Marble Valley League rival Otter Valley and on Tuesday will visit OV, the site of the teams’ spectacular 2OT game.
